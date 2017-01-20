HERE WE GO AGAIN
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Forget Trump, remember first black PGA winner Charlie Sifford and the line to Obama
Charlie Sifford, the first black golfer of the modern era to win a PGA event, cemented a milestone in history, writes Kevin McCallum
20 January 2017 - 06:29 AM
BL Premium
This article will soon be reserved for BusinessLIVE subscribers only.
For now, however, you only need to register at no cost to proceed. If you’ve already registered, simply log in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 26 26 26.