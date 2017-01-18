EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A new age for the SABC?
Duties likely to increase on imported chicken, and Chris Stals says he was misquoted in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report
Parliamentary committee considers the termination of relations between the SABC and The New Age.
An increase in duty on imported chicken is all but certain. However, producers would have to commit to improving their competitiveness so that the tariffs do not simply serve to keep prices and profits high at consumers’ expense.
There is a new twist to the Bankorp issue as former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals speaks out on the public protector’s draft report. Parliament has also been asked to investigate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct in the matter.
Steven Friedman argues that rejecting an investigation in the Bankorp debacle would offer the patronage faction of the ANC a powerful propaganda coup: they could portray their opponents as apartheid apologists, strengthening their claim that they are fighting minority domination.
Business Day editor Tim Cohen listened to Xi Jinping speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF), concluding that the Chinese president enthralled his audience as he grabbed the moment and used the very terminology and narrative of the Davos set.
African farmers are the least insured against risks. But an initiative, unveiled at the WEF in 2015 and piloted in Zimbabwe could provide some valuable lessons.
Hollard has acquired the nonSouth African operations of the Regent Group — based in Botswana, Zambia and Lesotho.
Shoprite’s nonSouth African supermarkets recorded sales growth of 32.2% — a result achieved despite low commodity prices and forex shortages in some countries.
