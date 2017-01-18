Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: A new age for the SABC?

Duties likely to increase on imported chicken, and Chris Stals says he was misquoted in Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report

18 January 2017 - 14:10 PM Wilson Johwa
SABC television studios in Auckland Park. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND
SABC television studios in Auckland Park. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Parliamentary committee considers the termination of relations between the SABC and The New Age.

An increase in duty on imported chicken is all but certain. However, producers would have to commit to improving their competitiveness so that the tariffs do not simply serve to keep prices and profits high at consumers’ expense.

There is a new twist to the Bankorp issue as former Reserve Bank governor Chris Stals speaks out on the public protector’s draft report. Parliament has also been asked to investigate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s conduct in the matter.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Steven Friedman argues that rejecting an investigation in the Bankorp debacle would offer the patronage faction of the ANC a powerful propaganda coup: they could portray their opponents as apartheid apologists, strengthening their claim that they are fighting minority domination.

Business Day editor Tim Cohen listened to Xi Jinping speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF), concluding that the Chinese president enthralled his audience as he grabbed the moment and used the very terminology and narrative of the Davos set.

African farmers are the least insured against risks. But an initiative, unveiled at the WEF in 2015 and piloted in Zimbabwe could provide some valuable lessons.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Hollard has acquired the nonSouth African operations of the Regent Group — based in Botswana, Zambia and Lesotho.

Shoprite’s nonSouth African supermarkets recorded sales growth of 32.2% — a result achieved despite low commodity prices and forex shortages in some countries.

A Greenpeace report shows that HSBC was complicit in the destruction of rain forests in Indonesia.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How can Friedman be so obtuse about free market ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
The great Zuma the Unifier myth from 2007
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Ford failed at every turn
Opinion / Editorials
4.
Overheard at Davos: Subtle and philosophical Xi ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
‘Apartheid-era looting of the state’ should be ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.