EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dlamini-Zuma for cabinet? And more consultants for SAA
While the Guptas need approval to take over Habib Bank assets — from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may be about to join Jacob Zuma’s cabinet after her stint at the AU Commission.
Associates of the Gupta brothers have not seen the last of Pravin Gordhan — the finance minister has the final say on the proposed takeover of Habib Bank’s local assets.
A second set of consultants is working on SAA’s turnaround plan. The new SAA board is expected to present a turnaround strategy to Parliament in February.
Ford finally eats humble pie, recalls 4,556 Ford Kuga 1.6l vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2014.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Neva Makgetla says that with most imported frozen chicken parts being sold in low-income communities the benefits to poor households are greater than any proposed tariff increase.
Pretty much everyone agreed long ago that the government and the Reserve Bank were wrong in the way they granted assistance to Bankorp from 1985 to 1992. Among the objectives of the Davis committee that probed allegations of wrongdoing at Bankorp was ensuring that SA avoided a repeat.
Despite exceptionally low water levels, Kariba Dam continues to generate electricity, thanks to a geological stroke of luck and engineers with the skills to take advantage of it.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Skills gap incompatible SA’s economy’s demands, says IMF.
The Carlyle group has brought into Global Credit Ratings, which now has the biggest share of credit ratings in Africa and has offices in Johannesburg, Harare, Lagos and Nairobi.
British American Tobacco sweetens its offer for Reynolds, the second-largest player in the US market.
Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
DA leader Mmusi Maimane finds himself in the middle of Israeli-Palestinian politics following his visit to the Middle East.
This is a predictable storm that Maimane should have foressen and sought to avoid.
The Embassy of the State of #Palestine has released a statement saying it was not informed about Mmusi #Maimane’s visit to Palestine. pic.twitter.com/JRPe3ihSq4— Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) January 16, 2017
