Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dlamini-Zuma for cabinet? And more consultants for SAA

While the Guptas need approval to take over Habib Bank assets — from Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan

17 January 2017 - 13:46 PM Wilson Johwa
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AFP
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AFP

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Former cabinet minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma may be about to join Jacob Zuma’s cabinet after her stint at the AU Commission.

Associates of the Gupta brothers have not seen the last of Pravin Gordhan — the finance minister has the final say on the proposed takeover of Habib Bank’s local assets.

A second set of consultants is working on SAA’s turnaround plan. The new SAA board is expected to present a turnaround strategy to Parliament in February.

Ford finally eats humble pie, recalls 4,556 Ford Kuga 1.6l vehicles manufactured between 2012 and 2014.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Neva Makgetla says that with most imported frozen chicken parts being sold in low-income communities the benefits to poor households are greater than any proposed tariff increase.

Pretty much everyone agreed long ago that the government and the Reserve Bank were wrong in the way they granted assistance to Bankorp from 1985 to 1992. Among the objectives of the Davis committee that probed allegations of wrongdoing at Bankorp was ensuring that SA avoided a repeat.

Despite exceptionally low water levels, Kariba Dam continues to generate electricity, thanks to a geological stroke of luck and engineers with the skills to take advantage of it.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Skills gap incompatible SA’s economy’s demands, says IMF.

The Carlyle group has brought into Global Credit Ratings, which now has the biggest share of credit ratings in Africa and has offices in Johannesburg, Harare, Lagos and Nairobi.

British American Tobacco sweetens its offer for Reynolds, the second-largest player in the US market.

Investec buys into New South Wales’ booming economy.

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

DA leader Mmusi Maimane finds himself in the middle of Israeli-Palestinian politics following his visit to the Middle East.

This is a predictable storm that Maimane should have foressen and sought to avoid.

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
DA spots economic benefits in fields rejected by ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Lessons from a retired lifeboat
Opinion / Editorials
3.
Low water levels aid plans for rehabilitation of ...
Opinion
4.
Overheard at Davos: A different kettle of fish
Opinion / Columnists
5.
NEVA MAKGETLA: Chicken imports have benefited the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.