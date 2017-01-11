EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Fat chance that the ANCYL will not favour Zuma
Why not enforce existing traffic laws?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Just what sort of surprise is the ANC Youth League sitting on? Whatever it is, rest assured it’s something meant to favour Jacob Zuma and his allies.
Well and good that the minister of transport wants to tighten the law against drunk drinking. But how about enforcing existing traffic laws and bylaws?
Matriculants who get social grants will not automatically qualify for financial aid from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Donald Trump hired the presidential suite of Moscow’s Ritz Carlton Hotel to have prostitutes pee on a bed the Obamas once slept in. Videos of the event are available from the Russian secret service, if the stories of an unannamed source, who claims to be a former British spy, are true. Buzzfeed has a dossier of dubious-sounding hearsay from sources codenamed A, B, C…
Was Cyril Ramaphosa’s proposed slate published in the New Age newspaper on Tuesday the real thing or part of the growing phenomenon of fake news?
Steven Friedman argues that neither faction in the ANC is strong enough to impose itself on the other, so they are likely to jockey for position on issues — the SABC or the South African Revenue Service — and will not deliver any knockout blows.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Sibanye shareholders due to vote on its acquisition of US palladium deal. Despite approval from major shareholders not everyone thinks this is a good move
Hilary Joffe says 2016 was a year like no other for the scale, significance and complexity of its corporate mergers. Four of these continue into 2017 with the Old Mutual separation being among the most complex.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
British satire site News Thump appears to have been first off the mark to make fun of Trump’s alleged golden-shower fetish.
Please login or register to comment.