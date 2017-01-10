EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril’s chilling picks, and who is stalling Kuga probe?
Being listed for Cyril Ramaphosa’s top team if he becomes party president could be terrifying. And what is holding up the Ford Kuga fire probe?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Has The New Age newspaper been dumpster-diving Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trash cans? Working with Russian hackers? The paper published what it claims to be Ramaphosa’s top secret list of six ANC national executive committee members and 80 "additionals" he intends appointing if he wins this year’s race for party president. Getting listed as a member of the anti-Zuma faction by the pro-Zuma faction’s mouthpiece must be terrifying.
Who is obstructing the investigation into why Ford Kuga driver Reshall Jimmy died in a burning car? The US vehicle maker and investigators are blaming each other.
Mamelodi Sundowns’s billionaire owner Patrice Motsepe says it is not his fault Keagan Dolly had to spend R200,000 on legal fees to accept French team Montpellier’s €1.5m offer.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
By messing up its maths and science education, SA is closing its gateway to the fourth industrial revolution — industries such as robotics, advanced life sciences, codification of money, big data and cybersecurity, writes Mzukisi Qobo, University of Johannesburg associate professor.
"A new tendency has come into our movement. Money is now able to buy votes. They say: ‘Vote for so-and-so and we will give you R5,000 or R50,000.’ [Car boots] are full of cash," Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa said recently. Sparking a revolt against the ANC’s money politics is one of only two ways he can beat Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, writes Carol Paton.
"In the same way that white people who supported apartheid have become extinct and it has become difficult to find black people who were opposed to the liberation struggle, we may be entering an age in which an increasing number of our compatriots will find it difficult to declare their support for the ANC in public," writes Aubrey Matshiqi.
Tom Eaton’s list of things to remember in 2017 includes opinion is not news. Twitter is not a peer-reviewed journal, and shouting "This is the worst year EVER!" reveals only that one knows very little about history. Most of all, pessimism is not insight.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
King 4, the latest iteration of the corporate governance codes so named, recommends that CEOs should not chair a governing bodies until three complete years after their terms as CEO have ended. Johan van Zyl will take over as Sanlam Group chairman just two years after stepping down as CEO.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
