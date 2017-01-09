EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC looks to winning provinces and game for guns

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

That the ANC downgraded its 105th birthday celebration to the 40,000 seater Orlando stadium from the 90,000 seater FNB stadium — and then still needed to charter over 100 buses to bring supporters from far to fill it — gave the EFF plenty of twitter ammunition. The party forecast next year’s bash will be at the 10,000 seater King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.