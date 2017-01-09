Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC looks to winning provinces and game for guns

09 January 2017 - 13:25 PM Robert Laing
ANC supporters. Picture: REUTERS

After losing the major metros, the ANC appears to be pinning its hopes on Mpumalanga, the Free State and North West in the 2019 general election. President Jacob Zuma praised these provinces, which won all the achievement awards handed out by the party at its annual anniversary celebration on Sunday.

Arms dealer Fana Hlongwane is suing Absa for R7m, claiming he has a constitutional right to a bank account.

A University of Cape Town convocation meeting in December followed what has become an inevitable pattern: student protestors trampled on protocol, abused their position, destroyed debate, disseminated much hate in doing so and collapsed the event. And, as ever, there were no consequences, writes Gareth van Onselen.

Zimbabwe proposes to pay China 35 young elephants, eight lions, 12 hyenas and a giraffe to settle debt for arms bought to help prop up Democratic Republic of the Congo President Laurent Kabila, writes University of Kent visiting professor Keith Somerville.

Take a spoonful of olive oil a day to stop your head shrinking, writes University of Cambridge Professor of Health Neuroscience Paul Fletcher.

Over the past four weeks, DRDGold’s gold shares gained 33.7%, revitalising its old JSE nickname "the Roodepoort rocket".

US parent Coca-Cola’s decision to buy SABMiller’s soft-drink businesses following its acquisition by Pepsi ally Anheuser-Busch InBev will keep competition authorities busy this year.

Coca-Cola heads for tricky AB Inbev deal

Competition analysts believe it will involve another year of detailed engagements with competition regulators in many African countries
That the ANC downgraded its 105th birthday celebration to the 40,000 seater Orlando stadium from the 90,000 seater FNB stadium — and then still needed to charter over 100 buses to bring supporters from far to fill it — gave the EFF plenty of twitter ammunition. The party forecast next year’s bash will be at the 10,000 seater King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi.

Cannon Asset Management’s graph of key events
Cannon Asset Management’s graph of key events

