EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Are Zuma and Ramaphosa ready for the celebrations?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
All is set for the ANC’s January 8 celebrations on Sunday. Really? It turns out that both President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa have not conducted any door-to-door campaign ahead of such a major event, as is normal practice for the party.
Pravin Gordhan raises fresh concerns over South African Revenue Service commissioner Tom Moyane. The finance minister says it took Moyane more than four months to act against his deputy Jonas Makwakwa, and only after allegations had surfaced in the media.
South Africans’ expectations of presidential aspirant Ramaphosa seem insurmountable when one considers the extent of damage done to the party since Zuma’s rise to power was solidified at the ANC’s bitterly divisive Polokwane conference in 2007, writes Ongama Mtimka.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
In his letter to the matric class of 2016, former University of the Free State vice-Chancellor Jonathan Jansen does not mince his words as he reminds them that the "rigged" matric exams are not a real measure of what one can become.
Bank of England economist Andrew Haldane concedes that his profession is in crisis — having failed to predict the effect of Brexit on the UK economy and the 2008 crisis. But he says this is not altogether a bad thing, and could lead to a "rebirth of economics".
Poor Donald Trump. He has over-promised and seems up against almost everybody, including the country’s intelligence community. How awkward it is that he inadvertently finds himself on Russia’s side in the hacking debacle.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Tiger Brands pays bonuses to attract and also retain executive talent after Nigeria blunder.
Nomura makes new forecast on the rand as it apologies for its off the mark prediction of the rand-US dollar level in 2016.
Sasol withdraws bid for Chevron’s SA assets, leaving Total SA, Swiss mining company Glencore and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation in the running.
