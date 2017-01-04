Opinion / Columnists

Some of the best and worst performers in 2016

Britain’s pound took a pounding, while Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index ruled in 2016, writes Michel Pireu

04 January 2017
Some of the best-and worst-performers in 2016: Currencies — It was a particularly bad year for any currency called the "pound". Britain’s pound tumbled after Brexit and never recovered, but the Egyptian version was the worst performer in 2016. On the other side of the spectrum, digital currency bitcoin was the best performer, rising more than 100% as capital controls in places like China and isolationist rumblings in the UK and US fuelled interest in alternate currencies. Otherwise the Russian rouble and Brazilian real were the best performers.

Equities — Brazil’s Ibovespa stock index was the best performer in 2016. Largely due to hopes that President Michel Temer will bring about political stability. Nigeria’s equity market fared worst in the year as capital controls deterred foreigners from investing and militants continued blowing up pipelines. Investors lost patience with hedge funds in 2016, pulling billions of dollars from costly money managers.

Commodities — Natural gas was a standout, up more than 60% in 2016, and oil bounced back. Coal prices also surged after Beijing implemented a new policy restricting the number of days worked in mines, which sent China’s output of the commodity plunging. Despite a banner year for commodities, cocoa was a bitter pill for investors in 2016, as futures slipped about 32.5%.

Bonds — Venezuelan bonds were among the top investments, somewhat surprisingly given the social unrest in the financially struggling nation. Its bonds rallied on rumours the government may be looking to strike a deal to push back looming debt maturities, which would give the cash-strapped nation fiscal breathing room. Perhaps the worst performing bond came from Mozambique as the nation struggles with a debt crisis and surging inflation.  Adapted from Bloomberg Markets.

