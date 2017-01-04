Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice of reason

04 January 2017 - 15:25 PM Wilson Johwa
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THULANI MBELE
ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

In the wake of the simmering controversy over the visit to Taipei by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, all the presidency can offer is to defer the matter to a co-ordinating council chaired by President Jacob Zuma.

For once the ANC Women’s League has been the voice of reason.

Government sets aside R309m in gratuity payments to 3,720 councillors who lost the 2016 municipal elections. It is these kinds of payments that make the position lucrative, heightening competition especially in KwaZulu-Natal.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Retiring Reserve Bank economist reminisces over his three decades at the central bank, working under five governors.

Gabon, Ethiopia, Chad -these are just some of the African governments that interrupted the internet to manage dissent in 2016.

A new study by US economists looks at the benefits of fracking, noting that the wide variation in the effects of fracking in an area meant communities should have some control over whether to allow it.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

FNB yet to answer for security breaches. Its disclaimers on safety deposit boxes are likely to be controversial.

FNB security in question after a second safety deposit box heist

Thieves reportedly penetrated a vault at FNB Parktown on New Year’s Eve and made off with R1.7m in cash and valuables from about 30 safety deposit ...
Companies
18 hours ago

Eskom lashes out at Exxaro for not doing more to maintain its BEE ownership at over 50%.

Amazon is making detailed plans for its drone delivery programme — the company is looking to use airships to cater for the drones and also to warehouse products.

Amazon patents warehouses in the air

The application was made two years ago but has come to light just as the retailer is starting to put its delivery drones into action
Companies
1 day ago

Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
How China perceives SA as an investor destination ...
Opinion
2.
ANC outrage over mayor’s Taipei trip just a smoke ...
Opinion
3.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
CARTOON: Will Zuma be dumped?
Opinion
5.
Government misses an important point in fracas ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.