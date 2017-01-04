EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: ANC Women's League the voice of reason
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
In the wake of the simmering controversy over the visit to Taipei by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga, all the presidency can offer is to defer the matter to a co-ordinating council chaired by President Jacob Zuma.
Government sets aside R309m in gratuity payments to 3,720 councillors who lost the 2016 municipal elections. It is these kinds of payments that make the position lucrative, heightening competition especially in KwaZulu-Natal.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
Retiring Reserve Bank economist reminisces over his three decades at the central bank, working under five governors.
Gabon, Ethiopia, Chad -these are just some of the African governments that interrupted the internet to manage dissent in 2016.
A new study by US economists looks at the benefits of fracking, noting that the wide variation in the effects of fracking in an area meant communities should have some control over whether to allow it.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
FNB yet to answer for security breaches. Its disclaimers on safety deposit boxes are likely to be controversial.
Amazon is making detailed plans for its drone delivery programme — the company is looking to use airships to cater for the drones and also to warehouse products.
How nice it would be if ANC government extended hours at public clinics, courts, and other matters of priority. But wait, #WeAreANC— NtuthukoMdima🌟 (@Dclantis) January 4, 2017
