EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those who have power can commit crime, Zuma says

22 December 2016 - 16:06 PM Wilson Johwa
President Jacob Zuma delivering keynote address at the commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa at George Thabe Sports Ground in Sharpville, Gauteng. Picture: GCIS
President Jacob Zuma delivering keynote address at the commemoration of the 20th Anniversary of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa at George Thabe Sports Ground in Sharpville, Gauteng. Picture: GCIS

President Jacob Zuma on Wednesday for the first time gave his side of the story about events surrounding his firing of finance minister Nhlanhla Nene, saying "white monopoly capital and their stooges" forced him to reverse his decision to fire Nene.

Here are details of Eskom’s nuclear plans:

So the SABC will be without a board over the next few months. Judging by the performance of the last board, that is not necessarily a bad thing.

Holiday season is also the time favoured by company directors looking to quietly offload their share portfolios.

A South African company has partnered with nonprofit organisation Shark Spotters, to help it use drones to spot sharks more effectively.

Uber has removed its self-driving vehicles from the road, cancelling its controversial pilot programme in San Francisco. This follows a week of embarrassing reports of traffic violations and repeated legal threats from state officials.

African Bank Investment Limited rises again, and is working to have the suspension of its shares lifted.

Foschini outlines ambitious plan for online sales.

WATCH: Foschini sets sights on R550m in annual online sales by 2020

The Foschini Group aims to have all 20 local chains on its eMall in two years time
12 hours ago

Outa lauds Sanral’s plans on fuel levy revenues, saying this marks a departure from the adversarial approach of former Sanral CEO Nazir Alli.

Skhumbuzo Macozoma plans ‘balanced funding portfolio’ for road upgrades

Civil action group Outa has welcomed the departure from the approach of former Sanral CEO Nazir Alli
1 day ago

