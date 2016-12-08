THE INSIDER: Kick these no-brainers into touch

Anyone who has ever worked in an office will be familiar with nonsensical "corpspeak" — that meaningless business jargon so favoured by meeting junkies and widely used when people are trying to impress colleagues. "It’s an odd phenomenon that when otherwise plain-speaking people pass through the portals of the office, their language changes. It’s almost like they’re visiting another country where people speak a different language," says Richard Andrews, MD of Inspiration Office, an Africa-wide office space and furniture consultancy.

He has compiled a Christmas wish list of 10 phrases he never wants to hear in an office again:

• Touch base offline. This means let’s meet again later — yet another meeting.

• Blue-sky thinking. AKA limitless thinking or thinking as if anything were possible.

• Stick a pin in it — to deal with something later, AKA procrastination.

• Throw it against a wall and see if it sticks. Try something to see if it actually works because we have no idea if it will.

• Deep dive. Really getting to the bottom of something.

• Ecosystem. Borrowed from biology and very prevalent in tech talk, meaning how different systems work together.

• Amplify. No, not a music phrase, it simply means to improve or increase.

• Thinking outside the box. Thinking creatively or differently to before.

• Drinking the Kool-aid. Going along with a bad idea just because all your peers are.

• Singing from the same hymn sheet. A self-explanatory Christmas-themed one.

• Christmas Bonus Annoying Phrase: Connect. To meet, chat, get in touch with. You know, connect.

"This kind of jargon is pointless, irritating and so often confusing. I’m sure it would be a paradigm-shifter (get it?) if people just spoke simply and said what they mean," says Andrews. Here’s hoping.