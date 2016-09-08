EDITORS’ LUNCHBOX: Tokyo Sexwale describes his axing by Jacob Zuma

Stories of Note

Tokyo Sexwale opens up, for the first time, about how he was sacked from the Cabinet in 2013. During a "nice" meeting with President Jacob Zuma, the then human settlements minister was asked to serve as an MP for a while, with his new position to be announced later. 'Well I was fired, they call it 'reshuffle' - Tokyo Sexwale

Here’s some bad news for the owners of SA’s multifarious shopping malls. People spending more time on internet and less time in malls

Public Enterprises director-general Mogokare Seleke pleads for Denel, saying parastatals are expected to operate like private-sector companies, and delays in decision-making could decide the fate of a business. "It puts them at a disadvantage, yet they are blamed when they did not perform, strengthening the argument for them to be privatised." In view of the state capture stench at Denel and its dispute with the Treasury, it could best for Seleke to tread carefully. Treasury delays hurting Denel, MPs told

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been in office for less than three weeks and is already making waves. Five things Msimanga has changed in Tshwane

In My Opinion

Life at the "nowhere office": today’s workplace design asks us to be permanently on call, and demands that we vanish at a moment’s notice. You wake up and wonder: what time is it? Your little touchscreen says 2.54am or 7.21am, or whatever — it is always anytime. And anytime is check-in time.

With one ear on your pillow you check the number of likes your latest Facebook post has harvested, the retweets of your latest birdsong, and then onto the inbox. After eyeballing what awaits in the day ahead, you sift through the messages and rank them on importance, returning to them when showered and fully awake. Life at the Nowhere Office

Ranjeni Munusamy says the Guptas loomed large over the parliamentary sitting on Wednesday, with Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown also being questioned by the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu about her relationship and meetings with the family.

But one person who did seem to enjoy the question session in Parliament was Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, who appeared particularly pleased to respond to a question about Mosebenzi Zwane’s proposed judicial inquiry into the banks, seeing that this was his portfolio. Zwane was, of course, the session’s special attraction. But luckily for the hapless mineral reources minister, he enjoyed the protection of Speaker Baleka Mbete. Cabinet Yin Yang: Zwane digs his Gupta hole deeper while Gordhan ‘free, uncaptured’

The World Bank is on the verge of bailing out bankrupt Zimbabwe and is understood to be working on an extensive package, which could result in the state receiving a cash injection of up to $400m, beginning in 2017. This is according to leaked documents, which have been reported in Zimbabwean media, and were also received independently by the Daily Maverick. Such a lifeline could provide some respite for Mugabe’s under-fire government, which is facing an unprecedented level of popular protest. The World Bank’s plan to bail out Mugabe’s government

Finding Alpha

South African business investments in Nigeria are under the spotlight again after hotel and casino group Sun International announced it was pulling out of the country. The company cited poor economic conditions and regulatory challenges. It joins a growing list of high-profile South African business failures in Africa’s second-largest economy. The Conversation Africa business and economy editor Sibonelo Radebe asked Prof Mills Soko to unravel the complexities of the Nigerian market. The do’s and don'ts of doing business in Nigeria

The Gupta family’s listed Oakbay Investments on Thursday announced its maiden financial results. This is the same company that SA’s major banks, and some audit firms, did not want to do business with. CEO Nazeem Howa declared: "I am proud to share with wider audiences some insight into Oakbay’s business model, strategy and turnover levels. I hope this will help audiences understand our operations and dispel some of the myths that have been built up about our group — especially the myth that we are heavily reliant on government business, when nothing could be further from the truth."

In August, the Gupta family said it would sell its shareholdings in all its South African assets, including Oakbay, by the end of the year. Oakbay Investments’ ‘maiden results’ emphasise distance from government Oakbay Investment releases maiden annual results

Another acquisition for Steinhoff but this time its local. Tekkie Town goes into Steinhoff cart

Very Visual