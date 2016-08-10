THE INSIDER: Cockroach milk may be the next superfood

KEEN on a little cockroach milk with those cookies? According to CNN, new research indicates that the protein-rich insect milk may some day be transformed into a food supplement worthy of human consumption.

Scientists have found that the Pacific Beetle Cockroach feeds its bug babies a formula that is remarkably rich in protein, fat and sugar. Don’t expect to find it next to the regular milk in the dairy section though, at least not for now. "Any liquid harvested from a cockroach is not true milk. At least not as we think of it," said Becky Facer, director of school and educator programmes at Fernbank Museum of Natural History in Atlanta.

Most people would agree. After all, the insect liquid takes the form of protein crystals in the guts of baby cockroaches. "The protein crystals are milk for the cockroach infant. It is important for its growth and development," said Leonard Chavas, one of the scientists behind the research.

He explained the crystals have a whopping three times the energy of an equivalent mass of buffalo milk, about four times the equivalent of cow’s milk.

"The interest here was, what is it really made of?" said Chavas, one of the authors of the research, published in July in the journal International Union of Crystallography. Chavas and his colleagues examined the species, also known as Diploptera punctata,

Following tests and even genome sequencing, they discovered it was a complete food.

So, how do you milk a cockroach? The crystals are currently extracted from the midgut of cockroach embryos — perhaps not the most efficient way of feeding a growing world population. Ultimately, however, Chavas and his team are hoping to reverse-bioengineer cockroach milk, but first they need to understand the exact biological and chemical mechanisms underlying the process.

"We are trying to understand how to control this phenomena in a much easier way, to bring it to mass production," Chavas said.

Having lost a drinking game with his colleagues, Chavas tasted the cockroach milk once. "No particular taste," he commented, although the idea of ice cream appeals to him. He imagines "a flavour with honey and crispy pieces". Laugh as you may, there is no irony lost on the fact that an insect that can survive a nuclear disaster may some day provide the ultimate liquid superfood.

