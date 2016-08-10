Opinion / Columnists

STREET DOGS: Does gold ‘work’ as a hedge?

10 August 2016 - 08:13 AM Michel Pireu

A STUDY from Harvard researchers looks at whether or not gold "works" as a hedge during financial crises and economic disasters. In The Reformed Broker, Joshua Brown writes what they found.

The two researchers looked at how gold fared during a series of "macroeconomic disasters" in advanced economies (back to 1836).

They found that during the 56 disaster periods investigated between 1880 and 2011, gold price gains — after inflation is taken into account — averaged 2.1% a year, not much better than in normal periods, when it rose 1.5%. The figures show gold prices swing around almost as much as stock prices — meaning it is not the stable investment many think it to be — and yet their return is much closer to what ultrasafe US treasuries offer.

So, the upside of treasury bonds with the volatility of stocks. That seems … suboptimal.

We view gold as a terrific gauge of risk appetite and a good trading vehicle, like all commodities can be from time to time. Like any other commodity, gold is prone to large boom and bust cycles and is neither a suitable replacement for cash nor a necessary component of an asset allocation portfolio.

Many financial advisers believe it is an essential component. Having a 2% or a 5% "sleeve" of gold may make them (or their clients) feel better, but the evidence says it will not help or matter. How much would a 2% allocation to anything have to rise in a crisis to offset the remaining 98% of the portfolio’s volatility? The incredible popularity of the GLD ETF means gold has become more financialised than before, and, as such, is de facto a much less effective hedge against the fragility of the financial system.

