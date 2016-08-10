Scope of punishment will hurt cricket fixers the most

AS TERRIFYING as it must be to receive a custodial sentence and start a period of time removed from friends, family and society, there are other forms of punishment that have a similar shock value but which look, to the outsider, menial by comparison.

The four cricketers who were banned from the game for between seven and 12 years on Monday had a lot in common. They were all coming to the end of their playing careers having devoted the best (and majority) of their years to the pursuit of success and happiness in cricket.

All four had taken steps towards various forms of coaching, mentoring or junior management and were set to remain in the fold of the modern game. This game no longer ejects old or injured players like used coffee capsules, as it used to, but these four now will be.

The number of years of the bans are insignificant compared to their scope. If it were a playing ban alone, it would be inconvenient — embarrassing even. But life would soon continue and their stupid indiscretions would be forgotten, just as so many others in different sports have been, from sex and drugs to violence, on and off the field.

But these bans are the most comprehensive that exist in all of sport. No form of active involvement in any remotely official cricket activity is permitted. The players are now formerly banned from earning pocket money from the game, never mind a living.

They are as ostracised as if they had been sent to St Helena. No serving tea to the groundsmen, never mind commentating or coaching.

The South African Cricketers Association (Saca), the players’ body that has done so much to improve the lot of its members, and the Federation of International Cricketers Associations (Fica), which has transformed the quality of life in and beyond the game around the world, have not merely accepted the verdicts but welcomed them. The single avenue open to them is player education.

Having invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in education programmes, having rehabilitated a handful of guilty players into teaching roles to help prevent other players falling into the traps, Saca and Fica believe they have done their duty.

But as research into criminal deterrents has proved for centuries, certain lures and circumstances push all the learning and fear of consequences to the back of the targets’ minds. The impression the investigators gained from the four is that they convinced themselves, consciously or subconsciously, that they had done nothing wrong until the "fix" actually happened. Who knows — perhaps they would have "forgotten" when the moment arrived, as Herschelle Gibbs did in 2000.

All four initially denied their involvement, incapable of comprehending the seriousness of their situation. The theory is that current and future players will remember that Cricket SA treat match fixing much like airports treat security. Just joking about bombs and hijackings can, and will, lead to arrest and prosecution.

Doping athletes are competing in Rio, convicted match-fixers are back playing cricket or commentating on television while bookmakers and gamblers continue to hover within the inner circles of teams during domestic T20 tournaments around the world.

On the face of it, the guilty four might feel they really didn’t do much wrong.

It is irrelevant. Their punishments were considered with the deepest care by David Becker, the man in charge of the investigation and one committed to completing his job with uncompromised diligence. He is not yet done. There is more to come. The first part is complete and he was able to release the results without compromising what remains to be tidied up.

We cannot be sure who will be affected and how, but if there is anybody sitting with hidden guilt, the next few weeks will be sweaty and anxious. They have got away with nothing, and will not.

People will have different views. Many cricket lovers will be angry and refuse to contemplate rehabilitation. They may even celebrate the ostracisation of the four. Hopefully, for the sake of their families and futures, there will also be those who do not avert their gaze, extend a hand and help them take their first, stumbling steps into a world without all they have known.