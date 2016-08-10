Centre makes policy, but cities shape business milieu

THE local government elections were followed with an unusual amount of interest by investors and ratings agencies, and the results are being sliced and diced to see what they might signal.

Investors have taken comfort in the evidence that SA really is a democracy, one in which political competition — and opposition to President Jacob Zuma — is on the increase. Ratings agency Moody’s, always the optimist, sees potential for greater "growth-friendly" reform momentum in the medium term, even though it cautions of "policy distraction" in the short term. Rival S&P Global Ratings, generally the pessimist, sees no change, while Fitch warns of a populist response by the governing party that could derail fiscal discipline.

The election results are being looked to as pointers to shifts in the political landscape and potentially in policy. But although everyone is watching who might form what coalitions in which metros, the focus of investors and ratings agencies’ attention is largely on what the election results mean for national politics and national policy making — not on what changes in the fortunes of those local economies might mean for the national economy.

Economists aren’t revising their growth forecasts because of potential changes in the governance of key metros. As Fitch firmly puts it: "Municipalities have no role in macroeconomic policy making."

That may be. But the large cities have a very significant role in driving macroeconomic outcomes. Almost 57% of SA’s economic output is produced in the eight metros, and that is increasing, even though they account for just 2% of SA’s land mass and 40% of its population. (The economies of the most highly urbanised provinces with the largest metros — Gauteng and Western Cape — tend to grow much faster than the economy as a whole.)

While macroeconomic policy may be decided at the centre, it is the cities that shape much of the environment in which business is done. They have two levers that are crucial to their competitiveness as places in which to do business and attractiveness as destinations for investment.

One is the regulatory environment. The cities are responsible for property transactions and building permits and electricity connections and many of the other permits and licences businesses need to start up or expand.

The World Bank’s annual Doing Business survey compares countries based on how easy they make it for small and medium-sized enterprises, especially, to jump the regulatory hurdles needed to start up businesses and expand them. The World Bank in 2015 extended the survey in SA to compare the country’s nine largest cities on the same measures, such as how long it takes and how much it costs to get a construction permit or an electricity connection.

This is the kind of red tape that is completely within the remit of the cities. And the World Bank study, which had been requested by the Treasury, was a rather careful piece of politics in which all the cities were given credit for doing something well, but no aggregated results were published that would show up one metro as being better run than another overall. But it’s pretty clear from the results that Cape Town would have topped the table on aggregate, while Nelson Mandela Bay and Johannesburg would have been down at the bottom. The study indicates how much more the less efficient cities could do to make it easier to do business and create jobs, and how much of a macroeconomic effect it could have if all the cities raised their game and made themselves more growth-friendly.

However, the metros’ most crucial role when it comes to enabling business and attracting investment is arguably that they build, maintain and repair the infrastructure of roads, robots, electricity, stormwater drainage, public transport, sanitation and other not very glamorous essentials on which business relies. Or they should do. Much of the turnaround the DA has wrought in making Cape Town more business-friendly and making the case for it as an investment destination in the past decade was about infrastructure; for example, in the revival of the inner city, in partnership with the private sector.

Infrastructure is one area city governments can make the greatest difference to city economies. It’s up to them to team up with the private sector to do that — as Johannesburg has also done successfully — and to manage their finances well so that they can raise funding on the market. But making a difference can take a long time. So while new regimes in Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay have the potential to make a difference not only to those cities, but to the prospects for SA’s economy, there’s no quick or easy fix.

And there are significant threats. One is the potential for unstable coalitions or minority governments that would cause the policy paralysis of which Moody’s warns. Another is that an ANC that is increasingly reliant on its rural base for support is going to be no great friend to the metros, especially if giving them more powers or more resources means giving opposition parties more leverage. As it is, the metros are chronically underfunded and the government has pulled back in recent years from promises to give them greater powers in areas such as housing.

Whatever coalitions emerge from the tough talks of the next couple of weeks, the relationship between the metros and central government will be worth watching, for its economic effect as well as its politics.

