Polls will force ANC leaders to choose between Jacob Zuma and their careers

A POLITICIAN who had lost his parliamentary seat after an election was asked by the media to explain what had gone wrong. He said: "The people have spoken … the bastards".

I suspect there are many leaders within the ANC who have been muttering the same words in anger and confusion, since the results of the local government elections were announced on Saturday.

I am not an ANC politician but I have found myself muttering invective to the same effect. Journalists will tell you that during the election campaign, I was as scarce as the teeth of a chicken. I told myself that I would not analyse this year’s local government elections in the media. Also I vowed that I would make no predictions but would share what I thought were possible scenarios if push came to shove.

But as we got closer to election day I succumbed to the charm of a few very persuasive journos.

Why didn’t I want to comment on the elections? First, I found the campaigns of the different parties exceedingly boring.

Second, this year’s election was the most difficult to predict since 1994.

And third, as I kept on telling audiences during my speaking tour, globally, voters are refusing to comply with the predictions of political analysts and commentators. It is their fault that I got some things wrong about the election results. I thought the ANC would lose support across the board but would retain Johannesburg with a slim margin and Ekurhuleni with a larger margin. I was as certain about the ANC losing Nelson Mandela Bay as I was uncertain about it holding on to Tshwane.

So, what happened? I spent the entire weekend analysing the things I got wrong and why I got them wrong. In all of them I found the same pattern. There was a disjuncture between my logic and the conclusions I came to.

When I went back to the little I had said, it became clear that I should have concluded that the ANC would be trounced. I saw the signs but chose to be blind and deaf to what they were telling me. While I did speak of a scenario in which the ANC would fall below 50% in Nelson Mandela Bay, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni, I was not ready for this outcome.

I allowed my history as a former cadre of the ANC to contaminate my analysis. Unfortunately, I was not as fortunate as those whose bias, not their analysis, caused them to predict the election outcome correctly.

Towards the end of the week I will pen a longer missive about what these elections mean for President Jacob Zuma, the ANC and the country. For now, let me summarise my thoughts.

First, the election results are the triumph of the weaknesses and failures of the ANC.

Second, while I cannot argue that the President is the only factor that caused the ANC to suffer such devastating losses, there is an extent to which his image and credibility crisis caused collateral damage to the ANC. Therefore, it can be argued that the leadership of the ANC sacrificed the electoral fortunes of the party on the altar of Zuma’s interests. The election results are going to force the leaders of the governing party to choose between Zuma and their careers.

Third, the imperative for the ANC is to close the gap between public political communication (denial, Orwellian manipulation, lies and spin), on the one hand, and private political communication (the truth), on the other.

The alternative is a broedertwis that will tear the party apart as those in the ANC who regard Zuma as an absolute monarch do battle with those who want to unite the party behind a new vision for its future, a vision that entails a complete reconfiguration of the leadership and values which, over the past 11 years, have governed the ANC and the alliance to the point of utter destruction.

Fourth, the ANC must realise that it does not have enough time to re-engineer itself before the 2019 general election. Time is of the essence. If it fails to perform the tasks of renewal, the period between now, the 2017 national conference and the 2019 election will deliver splits and a disastrous election result in 2019. The ANC will lose power in Gauteng and fall, not below 60%, but below 50% nationally.

Impossible? The ANC’s (lack of) leadership must not tempt voters to prove me right.

• Matshiqi is an independent political analyst.