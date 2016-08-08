STRAIGHT TALK: Didi drives its ambitions home

SOMETIMES it is better to cut a deal than to have a fight. Most times, in fact. The elusive middle ground is so often missed, not because it’s an unacceptable destination, but because neither side wants to take the first step. So childish.

What are the catalysts? What are the tipping points? When do you wait and when do you take the first step towards a deal? In my experience, it’s often the party that takes the first step that gets the better deal. It takes strength and foresight to recognise (and act on) the fact that the current value of a negotiated middle ground is better than the deferred consequence of a protracted war.

Or is it? Sometimes, with hindsight, it may be proven to be better to have stayed your ground to win.

Uber China "sold" out to Didi Chuxing in a deal that essentially leaves Uber investors with a 20% economic stake in the combined operation, but only about 5% of the votes. A takeover, with a bit of a merger twist.

Uber is hardly known for being a wilting flower, so why did they do it? I’m not sure there was an alternative. Both companies were losing money and both were powerful enough to carry on doing it for a while, but neither stupid nor stubborn enough to actually carry on.

Didi was three times bigger than Uber in China, but it’s a huge market. Surely, there would have been space enough for two (or more) players? But they were fighting to win, not colluding to share.

Uber was spending about $1bn a year on driver incentives and customer subsidies. Both companies have raised significant capital recently and a whole bunch of that has been for "defensive" strategies, such as subsidising market share growth and stockpiling cash for defending competition commission battles, particularly in foreign jurisdictions.

This deal essentially wraps up the car-hailing market in China, so we have to wonder how the Chinese monopoly authorities are going to deal with it. Fines just don’t serve as sufficient deterrents anyway, it seems.

Breaches of competition commission rules are the subject of some debate (as are all regulatory hurdles — often imposed for no other purpose than to protect sovereign players). If the consequence of breaking rules is measured only in money, then it simply becomes a cost of doing business.

Beyond discounting, there is a lot of money wasted in building market share, particularly if you don’t get it, or can’t sustain it. Margins get thin and eventually the returns on capital just don’t make it worth the trouble, cheap money aside. Then there are huge advertising campaigns and, no doubt, endless legal fees in satisfying regulatory compliance, and the whole list of expensive mistakes and local tailoring spend that goes with the territory of breaking into new markets.

In technology-based products, the term to harvest is always a factor. At some point you also have to factor in a new player with a new idea coming into the market to steal your lunch. Ask the taxis that didn’t anticipate Uber. Ask IBM about Apple. Ask Kodak about digital photography. The list is long.

The economic lifecycle of techno-based innovation is unpredictable and requires continued reinvestment to retain leadership, market share and reasonable margins. The top ICT companies in the world spend a significant portion of their revenue on research and development, just to keep up.

Once the deal between Uber and Didi is settled, the funds spent or margin foregone in fighting can now be spent on fighting the rest of the competition — once thought to be taxis, now understood to be owned cars in general. And you can bet the margins will go up.

Uber and Didi have established global presences and have further global ambitions. Didi is invested in Lyft (in the US), Ola (in India) and Crab (in South East Asia). The question has to be asked: how much does the Didi-Uber deal extend beyond China? Is there a global competition commission in, say, Brussels?

There are a lot of industries that have come to benefit from or even depend on the car-hailing industry. There must be an army of app developers kept busy trying to stay ahead of changing client demands. Uber is investing big money to wean itself off Google Maps — what’s next?

Maybe this deal actually has a lot more to do with how difficult it is for foreigners wanting to do business in China. I’m not sure how different the regulatory resistance is, relative to other jurisdictions, but state capitalism there does involve a high degree of local protectionism. Different sides of the same coin. I wonder if Uber was ever going to be allowed to dominate, let alone succeed, in China?

There was a time when Uber essentially threatened Didi with a choice of alliance or defeat. Didi declined that deal and ended up winning in the end. So, it is indeed a takeover, with Didi management and shareholders firmly in charge. That’s the deal, in China, I think.

...

MANY of the world’s big banks are still battling to return to the glory days of the pre-2008 financial crisis. In fact, some of the world’s greatest names in banking, such as Deutsche Bank, are trading at even below those post-crisis prices. What’s going on?

You would have thought that with all this easy money swirling around (courtesy of the seemingly endless quantitative easing programmes and negative interest rates that are the new normal), that the world is "risk off". Well, it is.

And yet, according to the recently published EU bank stress tests (carried out on the top 100 eurozone banks (pre-Brexit), bank balance sheets continue to deteriorate. The tests determine whether capital adequacy is improving or deteriorating. The real issue here is that if more equity capital is required, then the geared returns, which are at the kernel of the bank economic model, will be reduced.

No matter how extensive policy intervention is, or how low they make interest rates, the banks will not make money without the margins they earn on taking lending risk. That risk, and that return, is only available when the real economy is growing. That’s the problem — growth isn’t happening in Europe.

It isn’t happening here either, certainly not in the formal economy.

With GDP growth expected to remain below 1%, the opportunity to lend into growing businesses is simply not there. Our slow growth and unrealistically high interest rates just won’t add up.

Neither business nor individuals will be able to take on new debt, or even service the old.

Expect more impairments in South African banks. What’s more, this differential between GDP growth and lending rates will only serve to further entrench inequality. We can’t afford that.

• Barnes is South African Post Office CEO