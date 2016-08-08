EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Did the NFP really make a pact with the ANC in local polls?

Stories of Note

Des van Rooyen is ready to get involved where coalition talks fail. Government warns on ineffective coalitions

The NFP now denies making a pact with the ANC.Vote ANC decision haunts NF

Are you appalled at Saturday’s silent protest that caught President Jacob Zuma by surprise? Well, spare a thought for free speech in Brazil. Expulsions of protesters at Rio Olympics draw rebukes

Barack Obama’s birthday bash was held on Friday. Magic Johnson tweeted a picture of himself and his wife: "Cookie and I getting ready to go to President Obama’s birthday party!" A Classified Matter at the White House: Obama’s Star-Studded Gala

The UN is open for candidates to replace Ban Ki-moon, its secretary-general whose second term expires in December. In the meantime, here is how to reform the UN: Kevin Rudd: My 10 principles to reform the United Nations, before it's too late

Intolerance disguised as culture:'Seeds of hate' sown as Tanzania starts LGBT crackdown

Daniel Silke argues that not so easy to decipher is what political message voters sent to the governing party. "Were they moving towards a more liberal social-market economy (or the ‘equal opportunity’) message of the DA or did they like the populist and redistributive message from Julius Malema?"How city coalitions will influence economic policy

The ANC’s Gauteng leadership, which led the fight against Jacob Zuma the last time, can this time hope for at least some support from elsewhere in the country, says Carol Paton. After a polls thrashing: Quo vadis, ANC?

The first thing the ANC should guard against is delusion, writes Tim Cohen, citing evidence to the contrary. Point of Order: ANC won, but must stay relevant

Ranjeni Munusamy says at a time when the ANC is courting Julius Malema’s party to discuss possible coalitions in the three Gauteng metros, the accusation that the EFF would use the rape issue for political purposes has caused further resentment between the two parties. Blame game and confusion after ANC election losses and #RememberKhwezi protest

Onkgopotse JJ Tabane argues that the ANC has to rid itself of this abrasive leadership that seems not to appreciate what is at stake where the reputation of both the country and the movement is concerned. ANC must lose its arrogance or it will lose even more support

In Rustenburg, Marius Fransman and his sexual assault accuser, Louisa Wynand, went to a guest house owned by Patrick Chauke, an MP, writes Marianne Thamm. "Wynand said she began to experience real fear when Chauke called her aside and asked her if she knew that Fransman was the person who had ‘made’ the President sit around a table with the 28s gang." Band of Brothers: ANC Integrity Commission’s Fransman report contains some disturbing nuggets

What happens now that the elections are over? S&P Global Ratings fears internal ANC squabbles, as well as with opposition parties, will distract the ruling party from economic issues. S&P doubts poll will inspire reform

Christo Wiese is seeking control of diamond miner. Wiese group takes aim at Trans Hex

Accelerate Property Fund, which has projects in Fourways, is worth a second glance. Accelerate bets on Fourways

"You are corrupt yourself as a policeman disallowing a black child to study" #UJ17@thedailyvoxpic.twitter.com/xVt0xZHqPB — Mohammed Jameel (@indie_impimpi) August 8, 2016

