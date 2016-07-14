Treasury ignores sugar tax lessons

I WISH the Treasury would be honest about its motives for introducing a sugar tax. If it can’t do that, I’d appreciate it if it could at least go to the trouble of finding evidence that supports its decision.

When Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan announced in this year’s budget that the government would be introducing a tax on sugary drinks it came as somewhat of a surprise. Not because SA doesn’t have a serious problem with the rising rate of noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease and diabetes, but because no one realised that a sugar tax was even on the cards.

If you ask the Treasury about the genesis of this tax, it will most likely point to the Department of Health’s National Strategy for the Prevention and Control of Obesity 2015-2020, in which a tax on foods high in sugar is identified as "a very cost-effective strategy to address diet-related disease".

This is all well and good except for the fact that this and other findings in the strategy document were taken almost exclusively from a model built by the World Health Organisation (WHO) using data supplied by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The model was inspired by the WHO’s Global Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases that was released in 2013.

There are several problems with this. For starters, when the Department of Health says "cost-effective" it means that a tax on sugar is the cheapest of a variety of measures that could be introduced to tackle excessive consumption of sugar and other lifestyle problems that contribute to obesity. This is very different from the most effective measure in terms of achieving the desired outcome.

Indeed, if you take the time to read the document, the Department of Health highlights that "a multiple-intervention approach is essential to see substantially larger health gains", rather than individual interventions such as a standalone tax on sodas. This raises the question as to why we haven’t heard more about the other interventions aimed at reducing obesity, such as mass media campaigns and food labelling.

Second, the WHO model is a good starting point for developing a strategy, but its recommendations — based on aggregated data from across the world — should not be the basis for country-specific recommendations. Countries vary wildly in terms of consumer behaviour, income levels and education, so to argue that SA should introduce sugar taxes because they may have worked in Norway, Denmark and France is just absurd.

There is no question that poor public health undermines social and economic development and increases inequality, but you can’t cut and paste policies for countries and expect them to produce the same results in each. The Treasury should know better than this, which is why I am suspicious.

Aside from the questions around the legitimacy of whether a sugar tax is a suitable option to tackle obesity in SA, there is also an issue around whether sugar taxes have worked anywhere else.

In the policy paper released last week, the Treasury cited the findings of Public Health England — an agency of the UK’s health department — as its raison d’etre for the decision to introduce a 20% tax on sugar-sweetened beverages.

In the paper, Sugar Reduction: The Evidence for Action, the authors clearly state that "data in the public domain did not meet the criteria for inclusion in the review of the literature" and that the "lack of peer-reviewed experimental evidence has resulted in very little insight into effects highlighted in the broader literature".

In other words, there is lots of evidence out there that supports the theory that sugar taxes reduce consumption, but not much of it stands up to academic scrutiny.

For example, evidence from both developed and developing countries shows that consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages will decrease following the addition of a tax, but only in the short term.

Similarly, although a sugar tax might reduce the consumption of sweetened drinks in the short term, studies suggest that it has a negligible effect on calorie consumption and obesity.

If SA wants to implement a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages, it would be wise to look at the experience of a broadly similar economy such as Mexico.

Mexico has one of the highest per capita rates of soda consumption in the world. In an attempt to deal with the public health consequences, the government introduced a tax of roughly 10% on sugary soft drinks in 2014. The sales of soft drinks fell shortly after the introduction of the tax, however figures released by the soda manufacturers since then suggest that sales seem to be climbing again.

According to the Wall Street Journal Coca-Cola Femsa, the country’s largest Coke bottler, said that its Mexican soda volumes rose 5.5% in the first quarter from a year earlier. Likewise Arca Continental, the second-biggest Coke bottler, reported soda volumes surged by 11% this year.

The tax also doesn’t seem to be having any effect on market share. According to Euromonitor, the market share of full-calorie Coca-Cola and Pepsi-Cola in Mexico grew last year to 48% and 11%, respectively.

These figures all seem to support the findings of Public Health England that placing a tax on sugary drinks may result in an immediate decrease in consumption, but that the long-term health outcomes are not certain. This brings me back to my request that the Treasury tell the truth about its decision to introduce a sugar tax.

If, as Treasury deputy director-general for tax and financial sector policy Ismail Momoniat said earlier this year, the sugar tax is "not about raising revenue", but about making soft drinks "more expensive and reducing consumption" one has to wonder why it hasn’t started the process with a thorough regulatory impact assessment.

A sugar tax might work in conjunction with other measures such as raising awareness about sugar intake, requiring clear nutritional labels, and public health campaigns that encourage more exercise, but it is unlikely to work on its own.

Cutting and pasting policies from other countries is never a good idea, nor is blindly following the recommendations of the WHO — no matter how noble and well-meaning its intentions are. Policy should be country-specific and guided by research if it is to have the best chance of avoiding negative unintended consequences.