THE INSIDER: Museveni’s roadside easy chair goes viral

UGANDA’s President Yoweri Museveni achieved social media stardom when a photograph was posted of him taking a phone call by the side of a road. Dressed in a dark suit and wearing his cricket umpire’s hat, he is pictured seated on a folding chair a few metres in front of his large, armed convoy.

Ugandans are posting photos of themselves seated at the side of roads talking on cellphones, and speculating what could have been so important to merit a stop in the middle of nowhere. Most believe the call came from, or was made to, President Robert Mugabe.

Here’s the Insider’s take on the call: "You’re pushing it a bit, Robert, it’s been 39 years already. Me? No, it’s only been 30 years. Retire gracefully, shave that moustache and get some exercise to restore the spring in your step. People will soon forget your legacy, you’ll be surprised how dumb an electorate is. What! You didn’t hear a word I said? Are you senile or something?"

Meanwhile, there are reports that Uganda’s rent-a-chair business is breaking all profit records.

Hats off to Hollande’s hair

French President Francois Hollande’s hair is groomed at a cost of €9,895 a month, the Canard Enchaine weekly reports, making his thinning pate as newsworthy as the mops of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson.

Once again, people took to Twitter to spew outrage and humiliation on his head, with citizens superimposing afros, mullets and other dramatic hairstyles on pictures of the president, to "help his hairdresser earn his salary". The hashtag #Coiffeurgate was trending on French Twitter.

Some users suggested that balding candidates for the presidency in 2017, such as the Republicans’ Alain Juppé, could save taxpayers money.

Pokémon wipes weather

A TV presenter in Florida was so transfixed by Pokémon GO that she sauntered in front of the camera during a live weather forecast. The Insider still uses a phone that doesn’t connect to the internet and can’t take photos, so he can’t understand what the fuss is about. But Twitter (them again!) said Pokémon GO has received 8.3-million mentions and there are 1.18-million tweets a day about the game. Which counts for something, one supposes.

Allison Kropff, an anchor for WTSP in Florida, was so transfixed by the game that she forgot where she was. With her eyes glued to her phone, she ambled in front of weather man Bobby Deskins as he read the forecast live. With consummate professionalism, he stifled his guffaws and carried on with the forecast.

Kropff later posted a video on Twitter (where else?) with the caption: "That moment you realise you may be addicted to #PokémonGO."

