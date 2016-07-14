STREET DOGS: Handmaidens of the bull market

EXTRACTS from a piece by Joshua Brown at the Reformed Broker after the S&P 500 set a new high on Monday:

All the same old fears serve as the hideous tableau against which this new all-time high has been printed. But there’s nothing new to say — stocks have been talking over the naysayers for almost eight years …

Small caps haven’t kept up. Growth stocks lag. The leadership — utilities, staples, low-vol, defensive — it’s all wrong. "Not what you want to see leading a rally." International stocks are deteriorating. Banks don’t look healthy. Mutual fund flows are all negative. "The only buyers are corporations doing buybacks." Inflation expectations are crashing. Bond yields are "disagreeing, telling us something". Commodities are weak too. There’s political uncertainty in Europe. In the US, two of the most unlikeable candidates in history fight for an office they’re "not fit to hold".

The awakening of the precious metals complex, surely, was telling us the rallies were a falsehood.

The market has been rejected at these levels before. Is someone coming in higher to buy? Is anyone left? Or is it all just TINA – There Is No Alternative – with nothing to back us up for a new leg higher?

Perhaps there is. The hundreds of billions that have been redeemed and withdrawn. We know where that money went. To cash. To bonds. To other yielding instruments. Anything but stock funds.... Would that be enough to keep us chugging?

Against all odds, sentiment, common sense and precedent, we’re here. We broke through, even if just for now. The handmaidens of the bull market — Disbelief, Sardonicism, Anxiety — are on the verge of rending their garments. They’ve hurled their defamations and disparagements already, to little avail.