LETTER FROM WASHINGTON: How to sell drugs and hobnob with the US elite

BETWEEN 1999 and 2014, more than 165,000 Americans died from overdoses of OxyContin and other opioid painkillers. One in four people prescribed this class of drug on a long-term basis becomes an addict.

Emergency rooms treat 1,000 opioid abuse cases a day, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s dangerous stuff. The opioid fentanyl killed the musician Prince.

Thanks in no small part to OxyContin, the heirs of Arthur Sackler were in 2015 named the 16th-richest family in America, ahead of the Rockefellers. Forbes put the clan’s net worth at $14bn. Its closely held company, Purdue Pharma, patented the drug — synthetic heroin in a time-release pill — and has been pushing it very aggressively since the mid-90s.

How aggressively is detailed in a 2009 article in the American Journal of Public Health entitled The Promotion and Marketing of OxyContin: Commercial Triumph, Public Health Tragedy. Multiple studies have shown that OxyContin is no more effective than any other opioid, but it rules the roost. Purdue simply outmuscled the competition with its marketing.

In 2001 alone, it spent $200m to get the US hooked, including $40m in bonuses to its sales staff, who had a database of 94,000 physicians ranked by the size of their chronic pain practices and their propensity to prescribe opioids.

Doctors and nurses were recruited and trained as advocates at all-expense-paid symposia. Consumers could redeem coupons for free-starter supplies.

Old man Sackler, who died in 1987 at 73, made his fortune selling medical advertising and manufacturing over-the-counter medicines. He was a notable philanthropist, as are his sons Richard and Jonathan. The Metropolitan Museum in New York has a Sackler Wing; London has a Sackler Gallery; Tel Aviv a Sackler School of Medicine; and Harvard and Beijing universities are blessed with Sackler Museums.

Richard Sackler is fighting to keep secret the sworn deposition he gave prosecutors in Kentucky in 2015 regarding the family business. OxyContin abuse is epidemic in the rural parts of a state devastated by the demise of the coal industry. The jetsam of globalisation and modernity need something to take off the edge.

In 2007, three Purdue executives admitted lying to regulators, doctors and patients about the drug’s addictiveness. They were fined $34m. The company agreed to fork out another more than $600m to federal and state agencies and civil litigants. Kentucky would have received $500,000 from this pot but chose to file its own suit in hopes of a bigger payout — that it finally received last December to the tune of $24m.

In return, Purdue expected the case files to be sealed. STAT, a web-based publication owned by the Boston Globe, has sued to publish them. The outcome is uncertain.

Hitherto, the Sacklers have managed to keep their reputations unsullied even as their company has become yet another poster child for the cynical amorality and greed of the pharmaceutical-industrial complex in America. The release of the deposition could change that.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles Times disclosed that Purdue knew in 2009 that heroic quantities of OxyContin were being sold to gangs and criminals through dodgy doctors suborned to give prescriptions to anyone who asked. The company not only knew but, a previous $600m scrape with the law notwithstanding, failed to take any action that would have meant the loss of sales.

"A former Purdue executive," the newspaper reported, "acknowledged that even when the company had evidence pharmacies were colluding with drug dealers, it did not stop supplying distributors selling to those stores."

Sackler’s deposition is not the only thing Purdue hopes to suppress. In 2015, the US Senate finance committee took a close look at the opioid industry. The chairman, Utah Republican Orrin Hatch, and the ranking Democrat, Ron Wyden of Oregon, now seemed loath to release the report, an investigator who worked on it wrote in the Boston Globe last week.

Among its findings, he said, was that Purdue and others had set up fronts with names such as the American Pain Foundation and the Centre for Practical Bioethics to exaggerate the benefits of opioids and downplay the risks.

OxyContin and its ilk are undoubtedly a godsend to cancer patients and others in extreme pain.

But there are not enough of those to generate $3bn a year in profit. For that, you need a much larger clientele. Then, to stay out of jail, you become a philanthropist.

