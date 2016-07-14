Duo’s arrest highlights peddling of terror fear

BRANDON-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie were arrested in Johannesburg at the weekend regarding an alleged terror plot to attack the US embassy and Jewish institutions. While it seems unlikely that their plans would have succeeded, the possibility of an attack on South African soil is deeply concerning. But, this should not herald the alarmist fear-mongering endemic to the war on terror.

The arrests followed ongoing speculation about the possibility of a terrorist attack in SA. Last month, the US embassy issued a terror alert for its citizens in SA, while in the past few years, analysts and officials have posited differing views on the potential for attacks here.

There are documented cases of recruitment for terror groups such as Islamic State (IS) and al-Shabaab in SA. The is-there-isn’t-there speculation mirrors the logic of terror. One of the salient features of terrorist attacks and risks is their unpredictability. Terror is a panicky threat, with little shape in concept, but egregious consequences in practice.

It strikes innocents in mosques and on planes, at work and on trains. Its psychological manifestation is intimate and vague. Intelligence agencies are often reluctant to release much information for fear of compromising operations, and in this nebulous context, panic and doubt prevails. Terrorism is presented as an amorphous monster, unpredictable, violent and incalculable.

The global war on terror has treated terrorism as irrational, without much recourse to consideration of the militarised practices and policies that foment terror, or the grievances that lead to it. Terrorism delineates the acts of designated terrorist groups, but not the sustained bombings, drone attacks and destruction caused by the war on terror.

A 2015 report by Physicians for Social Responsibility notes the war on terror has killed infinitely more civilians than terrorism. Recently, the Chilcot report drew a direct link between the war in Iraq and the emergence of IS, confirming what many analysts argued.

In contexts of panic instilled by terror and embellished by an Islamophobic fear-mongering central to the war on terror, the nebulous fear has been matched with often draconian policies that foment rather than curb terror.

In the US, the homeland security policies have all but rendered criminal all Muslims living in the country. Kenya, very much influenced by US policy, responded to the attacks at Westgate and Garissa with a crackdown on Muslim Kenyans, profiling Somali Kenyans, and with arrests and executions. The UK Brexit campaign was spearheaded on the racist, xenophobic and spurious link between migration and terror.

SA faces the challenge of existing in a global order governed by militaristic imperialism. A potential terror attack on South African soil would, in part, be a consequence of nearly 20 years of a deleterious war on a concept, shape shifting and manifesting in untold destruction, racism and fear. The approach to the alleged crimes committed by the Thulsie brothers and policies going forward should, therefore, avoid the draconian inhumaneness of the war on terror. Measures to tackle the boundaries of terror that focus on increased militarisation, fear and collective punishment not only have egregious consequences for victims, but also foment the marginalisation that fosters terror.

As rhetoric on terror emboldens in SA, effective strategies are required. In a context of question marks and the uncertainty of the unknown, the purported security of the emphatic and militaristic is a frequent fall-back position, but any solution should avoid the inhumane and destructive policies that so many have made before us.

• Bluen is project leader for international justice at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. She writes in her personal capacity