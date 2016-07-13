Why a ‘Brics-it’ vote might be a good idea

IF SA held a "Brics-it" referendum, would you vote to remain or leave?

Though I’m a huge proponent of open markets and reducing the barriers to trade and travel, I’d vote to leave.

Unlike successful businessmen who constantly ask "who are my customers?", our politicians seem completely uninterested in focusing on this country’s best prospects. Our membership of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA) is a symptom of this.

My initial prejudice against SA’s membership of Brics came from SA’s track record of siding with the enemies of democracy in bodies like the UN and the African Union (AU).

The totalitarian bent of the post-Mandela ANC has seen SA grouped with Saudi Arabia and Cuba as countries that consistently vote against human rights and for dictators at the UN. Even on issues where SA was historically seen as a leader thanks to its progressive constitution, it now makes headlines like "SA’s troubling stance on gay rights".

Nkosazana "Sarafina II" Dlamini-Zuma’s term of chairing the AU has not been illustrious, judging from headlines like "Good riddance, Dr Dlamini-Zuma" and "Disband the African Union".

But some research into recent history showed it is unfair to blame Russia and China for SA’s bias towards autocratic regimes. Three years before SA joined the Brics bloc in 2010, this country was already placed on a list of UN’s "anti-human-rights members" with a horrifying score of minus 16.

Another prejudice I have against Brics is it did not start out as a trading bloc, but as a brand name for unit trusts touted by Goldman Sachs. SA’s economy was regarded as too small for inclusion, so Goldman Sach’s product was labelled Bric without the "s" at the end.

Former US State Department deputy assistant secretary Suzanne Nossel wrote a recent article in Foreign Policy on what an unmitigated disaster both the Goldman Sachs unit trust and the trading bloc it spawned turned into.

Something I wasn’t aware of until I read Nossel’s article was Goldman Sachs closed its Bric unit trust in 2015 after people silly enough to invest in it lost 88% of their money.

One of my favourite authors, William J Bernstein — a retired neurosurgeon whose A Splendid Exchange I’d rate among the best economic histories ever written and whose history of media, titled Masters of the Word, I’m reading now — pointed out that when Goldman Sachs originally launched its Bric unit trust a portfolio "limited to four of the world’s wildest equity markets" was a recipe for disaster.

"One of the livelier comic relief items to recently grace the world of institutional investing is the so-called Bric fund phenomenon — emerging-markets offerings restricted to Brazil, Russia, India, and China. (B-R-I-C, get it?)," was Bernstein’s intro to an article tilted Thick as a BRIC.

Prescient as Bernstein was about Bric the unit trust, neither he nor the Goldman Sachs executive and emerging-market optimist who originally coined the acronym, Jim O’Neill, foresaw the extent to which Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Brazil’s Dilma Rousseff and SA’s Jacob Zuma could wreck the economies they misruled.

Our trading alliances should be shaped by who we sell to. Looking at export data available on the Department of Trade and Industry’s website, Brazil is only SA’s 37th biggest customer and Russia is only our 44th biggest customer.

In value terms, Brazil bought R8bn worth of goods in 2015 and Russia bought R3.7bn.

China, on the other hand, is SA’s biggest customer, buying R94bn worth of goods in 2015.

India moved from eighth to sixth place in 2016, placing it behind Botswana and Namibia.

So while it makes sense for SA to court China and India as trading partners, Brazil and Russia look more like competitors than customers.

The UK bought R42bn worth of goods from SA in 2015, placing it seventh, but it has fallen to eighth place this year.

A reason Moody’s gave in a recent report arguing Brexit would have a limited effect on SA was this country’s exports to sub-Saharan Africa overtook its exports to the EU in 2015, and it now sells more to India than to the UK.

The US dropped from second place to third place behind Germany on SA’s customer list in 2016.

This should ring alarm bells because the US under George W Bush made a lot of effort to buy from SA with his African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa). The Obama administration seems to have written off SA’s inclusion in Agoa as a thankless charity given this country’s bias towards siding with tyrants running sham democracies.