HALF ART: Ghostly presences in haunted terrain

THE bell has rung; ECPGNC and KGG are going into no-holds-barred combat for another round.

Lest you should think that these are acronyms for two underground cage fighters, let me explain. The Eastern Cape Provincial Geographic Names Committee (ECPGNC) has, for some years, been lobbying to have the city of Grahamstown renamed. In the opposite corner, equally tenacious, is the Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) campaign.

There are two feasible cases to be put. On the one hand, there is the symbolic argument. Col John Graham represents the worst of British imperialism in South African history: he inflicted terror while pushing the frontier of the Cape Colony further east, killing or displacing thousands of amaXhosa. Why should the town he founded continue to honour his name?

On the other hand, there is the pragmatic argument. Name-changing costs money; a place such as Grahamstown has a certain "brand leverage" owing to its hosting of the National Arts Festival and its status as an educational hub; and these associations outweigh knowledge of the city’s origins in the collective imagination (as seems to be indicated by polls of residents across Grahamstown’s stark race and class divisions). Col Graham is not in the league of a Cecil John Rhodes — he is sufficiently obscure that people don’t immediately think of him when they see his name embedded in another.

The KGG weakens its argument by drifting into the symbolic domain: "It is important to retain the name of Grahamstown alongside the name of Makana as the name of the greater municipality in the interests of reconciliation," it insists, "whereas changing the name is anti-reconciliation and an act of retribution." This simply creates the image of a bunch of white people clinging to "our history" and "our culture", demanding that it be protected in some Codesa-style negotiated agreement.

Anyone who fails to understand the centuries-old anger and frustration behind the desire to change Grahamstown’s name would do well to engage with Cedric Nunn’s photographic exhibition and book, Unsettled: The 100 Years War of Resistance by Xhosa against Boer and British. Launched in 2014 in Grahamstown, Unsettled has been to Germany and the US, and is now in Johannesburg at David Krut Projects (142 Jan Smuts Avenue).

Nunn’s black-and-white images "document" the nine frontier wars fought in what is today the Eastern Cape between 1779 and 1879. They do so by revisiting sites of battle, geographical landmarks and monuments (in various states of repair or disrepair), commemorating both British and Xhosa military feats. The photographer’s lens is also particularly drawn to ruins: an old farmhouse, the stone garrison and mission settlement at Theopolis, the crumbling columns of Healdtown College, the shell of an industrial park built to exploit cheap labour from the former Ciskei.

The ghostly presences in this haunted terrain testify to the grand follies of the British Empire and the apartheid state alike, no less than they do the individuals who suffered or thrived here.

Anyone who has spent time in the Eastern Cape will know that, along with signs of a bloody past (and contemporary evidence of poverty and infrastructural decay), it possesses a natural splendour tempting the viewer into the mode of the lyrical and the sublime. Yet, as Zakes Mda writes in the Unsettled catalogue, Nunn resists "pretty, clichéd images of romantic sunsets"; his landscapes are "lacking in grandiosity" and often he chooses "seemingly mundane subjects". Below the surface, however, they are "storage places of memory".

Mda’s essay complements the photographs and reminds us about other internecine conflicts. In the struggle over leadership of the amaRharhabe, Ndlambe, and Ngqika — and their respective prophets, Nxele (Makana) and Ntsikana — offer models of black resistance to and accommodation of whiteness.

In the neglected figures of the historical Thuthula and Mamani, we see the first women "to stand up against male dominance in the society of amaXhosa".

The prophetess Nongqawuse, too, has warnings we might heed. Both white and black South Africans tend to eschew these memories, although we do so at our peril.