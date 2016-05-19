THE INSIDER: Turn on the love light, devils in white told

HEALTH Minister Aaron Motsoaledi had some unkind words for nurses when he addressed a group of them, mainly from government hospitals on International Nurses Day in Limpopo.

"When a patient visits a hospital, they are not only there to collect medications and be poked with an injection on the bum. They want a warm smile and soothing hands. They want compassion and love. The last thing a patient expects at a hospital is to meet a devil in white‚" he said.

The precise reason for his outburst is unclear, but there is no getting away from the fact that state hospitals are in a sorry state, and many people fear going anywhere near them, believing they may not come out alive. Or, less seriously, be "poked with the wrong injection on the bum".

The Patient’s Lament, a song on the Insider’s latest CD based on the 1960s tune Goodness Gracious Me, tells the story of a frightened patient addressing her doctor:

Oh doctor I’m in trouble.

Well, goodness gracious me.

For every time a certain nurse

Is standing next to me

A flush comes to my face

And my pulse begins to race

It goes gloom bloody-gloom, bloody-gloom, bloody-gloom,

Bloody-gloom, bloody-gloom, bloody-gloom-gloom-gloom.

Twisting the facts

YET more examples of prominent people who have lied on their CVs — and in some cases, got away with it:

• In a slightly unusual professional lie, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay claimed to have played first-team football for Glasgow Rangers before his career was cut short by an injury. It turns out, he played in one testimonial match.

• The former chairman and CE of contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb, Ronald Zarrella, claimed to have an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University. When this was exposed as a lie, he offered to resign, but the board rejected his offer "in the interests of shareholders". Zarrella stayed, but forfeited that year’s bonus of $1.1m.

• Walmart’s vice-president for corporate communications was forced to step down after it emerged that he did not have a degree. Although he did study for four years at the University of Delaware, David Tovar did not rack up enough credits to graduate. The slip-up was noticed during a background check when Walmart was planning to promote him.