STREET DOGS: No reason for gold to follow retail

THE popular belief is that gold is a good hedge against inflation. The theory is that monetary authorities increase the money supply and that, in turn, causes an increase in the price of everything including gold.

Except, it doesn’t work that way. Just ask anyone who has been betting on rising commodities prices since 2011. Certainly, the money supply has increased — in the US by 69% since 2011 — but commodities have gone the other way. The price of gold fell from $1,900 in 2011, to $1,050 late last year, or 45%.

When they talk about inflation, most people look at retail prices, not raw commodities or gold. But retail prices have not followed into the abyss. Let’s consider an example to help understand why. Suppose you own a coffee shop. The local council enacts a new regulation that limits delivery times. This forces you to pay overtime wages to unload the trucks, and the carrier charges more for delivery. Next, the council allows poor people to stop paying their water bill. To compensate, they raise the water rates on businesses. The state passes a higher minimum wage law. You’re required to increase the size of your bathroom to accommodate wheelchairs. There are hundreds of ways the government increases your costs.

Is this inflation? No, costs are up, but not prices.

Sooner or later, coffee shops try raising their prices. Consumers don’t want to pay more, so a few shops fail. The survivors can now charge more for coffee. But, in this instance, the rising price of lattes is not a monetary phenomenon. There is no reason for the price of gold to follow retail, because there is no mechanism that connects gold to these costs.

Adapted from an article by Keith Weiner at Zero Hedge