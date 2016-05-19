SA follows US in avoiding Reits pitfalls

WHEREAS other JSE-listed companies have the suffix (Pty) Ltd, listed property groups now tend to have the suffix Reit — an acronym that expands into real estate investment trust.

Something that cleared up my confusion about why property groups are not treated the same as limited liability corporations was watching a lecture by 2013 Nobel economics prize winner Robert Shiller in his massive open online course on financial markets. It’s a course I highly recommend because Shiller is a brilliant communicator.

It is because in the US, and most other countries, commercial property is owned by groups of individuals to avoid the double taxation governments apply to corporations. If a commercial property is owned by a limited liability company, it first has to pay corporate tax on the rent collected, and then its owners have dividend tax taken off whatever is handed on.

So ownership of commercial property via a partnership rather than a corporation means just paying income tax once on rental and profit from the eventual sale of the property.

Before Reits were enacted by the US Congress in 1960, small investors in the US were barred from joining these partnerships, known by the acronym DPP which expands into direct participation programme.

Something Shiller found bewildering was that the US Securities and Exchange Commission created a rule saying only "accredited investors", who had to be wealthy individuals willing to sign away their rights to its protection, were allowed to join these direct participation programmes.

Locally, looking at recent rulings by the Ombud for Financial Service Providers — nearly all of which involve ordering the employers of financial advisers to recompense now penniless pensioners who got duped into having the little money they had to survive on stolen by Sharemax so the advisers could pocket a 10% sales commission — it is not hard to understand why the US’s financial regulator would want to wash its hands of property syndicates.

Sharemax is in a long list of schemes which have made the close relation between the words property and Ponzi more than alphabetic. Others include Masterbond in the 1990s and Pinnacle Point more recently,

But in the US, having the government regulator protect small investors from property syndicates by insisting they have minimum net worth of at least $1m, besides other means to survive the collapse of their property investment, was seen as extremely discriminatory.

Following its introduction in the US in 1960, Reits stagnated for decades. But in the past few years, Reits have exploded everywhere, including SA.

Shiller described Reits as a good example of the two key themes of his course — that the financial services industry is slow to innovate, but there is nevertheless a gradual trend towards the democratisation of finance.

On the JSE, the move to Reits has involved the amalgamation of two previous types of South African listed-property types: property unit trusts (PUTs to their friends), and property loan stocks (PLSs).

As in the US, the government has been wary that the advantageous tax rules for Reits would create a problem of "non-property" corporations masquerading as Reits.

To avoid this, Reits have to comply with several rules. At least 75% of their income has to come from property related activities like rent or capital gains. They also have to pay out at least 75% of their taxable earnings to investors (in the US, this is 95%).

Some historical PUTs and PLSs have not been able to convert to Reits because some of the rules to protect investors are fairly onerous. JSE-listed Reits have to own a minimum R300m worth of property, and their debt has to be below 60% of the gross asset value.

The JSE has created a Reit index as an alternative to its traditional South African Property Index (Sapy) which is tracked by competing exchange-traded funds offered by PropTrax and Stanlib.

As has happened in most markets, the selection of Reits has grown to offer ones focused on different geographical regions or domestic property types like retail or residential.

No Reit index trackers are on offer yet, though all the constituents of the Sapy index have probably converted to Reits by now.

The already convoluted tax differences between dividend and interest paying JSE-listed securities is made even more complex by Reits. You are not charged the 15% dividend withholding tax that applies to "normal" shares. The tax treatment is more akin to interest in that it gets added to your income for tax purposes — except you do no get the exemptions that apply to interest income which vary if you are under or over 55.

To avoid trying to decipher the above paragraph, it’s simplest to keep your property exchange-traded funds in a tax free savings account.