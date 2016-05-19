EDITOR’S NOTE: Round of applause for manufacturer’s honesty

IT IS not every day that a journo from the southern tip of Africa grabs the attention of top management at a car company. When they do, it is often because they have done something wrong — very wrong.

Recently I experienced that attention after my experience with the McLaren 570S. Fortunately it was not because I had done anything wrong, but rather because something was wrong.

Prior to having the pleasure of experiencing what all the designers and engineers had worked tirelessly to create in the new McLaren, I had to drive two different cars three times and chat to a senior engineer who flew out from the UK.

You see, my first experience of the 570S was a little scary. At a certain speed the car went completely loose in a similar way to when you see a motorbike rider experience a tank slapper in MotoGP. I then jumped into another car which was better, but still had the same issue.

There was a flurry of activity between SA and the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in the UK; even a meeting with the regional MD who flew in from Bahrain.

Then Christopher Hulme, the principal series engineer no less, flew in from the UK and immediately acknowledged the problem.

The 570S has sensors on each corner which monitor the damping. They should be set at zero but these two cars left the factory with different readings on each corner. Drive over a bump and they adjusted in different directions, causing the car to become unsettled.

It turned out to be a simple software issue, one which was remedied quickly. What was not so quick was the series of meetings that were hastily scheduled at McLaren HQ on Hulme’s return. Did heads roll? Probably.

However, I have to applaud McLaren for going all out to find the problem and get it sorted. While the problem should never have occurred, the commitment from the brand to not only fixing it, but explaining it, was impressive.

It would have been easy for them to brush the matter aside and quietly change their procedures at the MPC. Believe me, I know of other manufacturers that have tried to do just that in the past.

So well done McLaren, and Daytona, the local importers — you did good.