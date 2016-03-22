STREET DOGS: Looking for great future returns

IF YOU’RE looking for a home run — a great investment for the next five years or 10 years or more — then the only way to beat this enormous fog that covers the future is to identify a long-term trend that will give a particular business some sort of edge. — Ralph Wanger

Having studied the very good investors over the years — Warren Buffett, Ben Graham, Seth Klarman, George Soros, Wilbur Ross, Hetty Green, JP Morgan, JD Rockefeller and others — one comes away with the general sense that these individuals visualis ed investing in terms of large investment cycles. They were not traders, but certainly knew how to judge value long-term and take advantage of any short-term price decline that they thought would bring a sound long-term capital return. These investors were and are legends in their own times. They carry a magical connotation, "Guru". "Guru" continues to be used to describe those few who seem to be able to see through the "fog of information" that causes the majority of investors to lose their direction. — Todd Sullivan

In a world where change is both constant and expected, there are basic, everlasting themes that will remain essential … the first is the earth and the steady depletion of basic resources such as food, water and energy. The second is innovation, from genetics to robotics to automation, which will allow new businesses to thrive, often at the expense of more traditional names in the marketplace. The third relates to changing global demographics. An ageing population, greater economic equality between men and women, a growing middle class, and a wider gap between the haves and have-nots.… Governments are also expected to be a big force. The markets will be a megatrend to watch. — Ashvin Chhabra