Proteas need the input of former players as coaches cannot do it all

IT IS fair to say that SA’s chances of success at the World Twenty20 (T20) in India are looking thin to the point of threadbare. The batting has been wonderful, but the bowling woeful. The quality has been in direct inverse proportion — the best and worst in the tournament.

Despite making significant progress in some areas, South African cricket remains locked in a different era in others. The genius of AB de Villiers and the rare skills of Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla have given a gloss to the top order, which shines as brightly as any other team in the tournament.

But, while other teams have seven bowling options, SA have complemented Imran Tahir’s leg spin with a relentless barrage of right arm fast or medium pace. David Wiese has most variety but, against Afghanistan, his cutters and changes of pace were too subtle to notice or make any difference.

It is one thing being smashed for 15 an over during the power play, as happened against England, and being unable to do much about it — that can happen on a bad day. But it is quite another when the bowlers and captain seem unable to even try something different in the middle of the innings when the boundary fielders double from two to four.

Joe Root is a wonderful cricketer, but he was still attempting to lead England to a target of 230 — 230! In 20 overs! But the South African bowling tactics to him barely varied, allowing him to settle quickly and then dominate a predictable attack.

It was the same against the amateurs of Afghanistan, who reached 105/2 at the beginning of the 11th over in pursuit of 210 for victory. It was a winning platform, but required experience to build upon.

South African sport, generally, is still rather too good at playing the blame game. If the seamers have lacked a game plan or adopted the wrong strategy, it must be someone’s fault — as well as their own. And if they aren’t skilled enough to execute their plans, somebody must be blamed for that, too. Apart from the bowlers themselves.

When he was Proteas bowling coach Allan Donald bemoaned the fact that he could not prevent Morné Morkel bowling no balls — he took personal responsibility, apologised often, and described it as unacceptable. But he was moved out after the World Cup and replaced with Charl Langeveldt.

No doubt the new fast bowling coach feels similarly wretched about SA’s utterly embarrassing concession of 20 wides during the record run chase by England last week.

It was hard to stomach, and equally hard to believe that it was the best seam bowling attack SA possess.

There was no point blaming Donald, and there’s no point blaming Langeveldt. Coaching is a thankless job and, as head coach Russell so sourly pointed out after an unsuccessful year trying to appoint a batting coach, it’s hard enough just getting anyone half decently qualified to take the job.

It’s not entirely surprising. The modern international coach is required to live a nomadic existence away from home and family, earning a fraction of what the players are paid, and copping far more criticism than praise. The answer, surely, is to make use of their expertise in a consultancy role — however briefly or even informally.

In a television studio in Joburg, for example, one of the most experienced and skilled bowling coaches in the world watched in horror and was then required to comment and even explain what he had just seen to the public.

Eric Simons was the often unheralded member of the SA coaching trio that guided India to the World Cup in 2011. On Indian soil. Simons is a distinguished head coach, but was in charge of the bowlers when Gary Kirsten was in charge. Paddy Upton did the mental conditioning.

The Proteas still do not have anyone working on mental skills or psychology, and Simons was not consulted by any member of the squad or management team before they departed for the subcontinent.

Having coached the Indian national team and the Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League, not to mention in the Caribbean Premier League, Simons might have been a good man to talk tactics and technique with. Might still be.