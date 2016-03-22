Profit from the future of cash

INVESTORS usually try to profit from short-and medium-term changes in stock and bond prices. But the bigger money might be found in the longer-term trends; investing in the changes that take place over many years.

"The largest profits come from investing across multiple business cycles and in trends that persist over many years," says John Brynjolfsson, creator of an $80bn asset management business at Pimco and his own $1bn hedge fund.

If that’s true, how do we predict what will "persist over many years" when we can’t even be sure what’s around the corner?

Take, for example, something like money. The trend would appear to be towards a single global electronic currency — but how likely is that?

As PayPoint mobile and online MD Dan Salmons points out in a piece called What Will Money Look Like in 2050?: "Despite the many predictions of convergence, I still carry a PC, a mobile, a tablet and an e-reader. Sometimes it’s better to have more ways to do something, and sometimes we just can’t be bothered to rationalise. We are seeing consumers use more alternative payment methods, and I think this will increase."

Salmons sees a world in which consumers have as many accounts as they do services they use, and where they use tens or even hundreds of specialised currencies. "They will just rely on technology to make sense of it all," he says.

Pramod Saxena, the chairman and MD, and Rajpal Duggal, the group president for corporate strategy and retail business of Oxigen Services India, an associate of Blue Label Telecoms, have written a short story in which they reveal their expectations apropos the future of money.

It goes something like this:

It is December 17 2030 and it is Jaskaran’s 24th birthday. He plans to give his friends a surprise bash. Jake has just woken up … as he moves in front of the bathroom mirror, a message pops up on the mirror. It is from the nightclub he has booked for the evening. They want an advance of 20,000 rupees. He places his thumb on the corner of the mirror and instantly gets a message "payment received". Jake’s thumb has an integrated microchip inserted in it, smaller than the tip of a needle. It has access to Jake’s RoxVault.

Rox is the currency introduced by the Indian finance minister in his 2028 budget. It is a unit of accounting that is a combination of every conceivable earning Jake might have — his salary, loyalty points, and other redeemed incentives received in one form or another from airlines, retailers, credit cards, by doing social good, and so on.

On the way to work, Jake calls his friend Maya from the rearview mirror of his car.

When he arrives at his workplace, he places the palm of his hand on the table — which doubles as a screen — to automatically pay the bill of 40 rupees for the call.

Later that day, at a café, his father’s friend, Anjan, complains to Jake that the café won’t accept payment from his digital wallet.

He pulls out a wafer-thin device that looks like an old cellphone.

"I didn’t think you collected antiques Uncle," Jake says in jest. "There is no such thing as a mobile wallet any more. Now, everything is consolidated in RoxVault, which I can access through this chip and is authenticated by my fingerprints. Even if you’re buying from the local grocer or kirana store, simply touch the screen on the counter and the payment is done."

Next, Jake wants to treat himself to the newly launched short-distance travelling drone, which requires payment in dollars. That’s when Rox really comes in handy — it is easily converted into virtually any global currency and form of payment.

For the most part, the story is a fairly conventional prediction of where current trends may take us. What makes it worth telling is that it comes from two leading lights in the industry.

As Salmons says, however, "the future isn’t just made up from long slow trends, but from more rapid changes too. Many things that now affect our lives, from the internet to budget travel, chilled ready-meals to e-readers, went widely unpredicted a few years ago. In all likelihood, a key aspect of payments in the future will be something we can’t anticipate today."

Still, since trends are all we have, they can’t be ignored. Salmons sees five major trends affecting payments by 2050:

• Don’t pay, just choose. In the past, payments were a very separate thing from the activity of buying. You had to stop doing what you were doing to pay. The best websites and mobile apps are starting to integrate these closely into the experience, so you don’t register a separation between "choosing" and "paying".

• My car will pay. In the past few decades, we have seen a proliferation of payment devices. By 2050 nearly everything will be able to make payments, and often will do so by itself. There won’t be anything to call a payment device any more, because practically everything will be one.

• Many currencies, many accounts.

• Invisibly secure. We are already seeing how clever combinations of data can be used to verify who we are. By 2050, payment devices will verify themselves that the user is genuine.

• Priced for you. Today, most of what we pay for is universally priced. By 2050, goods will be more individually priced, taking into account a range of factors to decide both the price and the terms that apply to you.

In short, asking what payment mechanisms will look like in 2050 is a bit like asking an early Victorian how we will go about making up all the fireplaces in 2015, says Salmons.

"For the most part, we don’t. Heating the house is no longer something we do, it just happens in the background. I think payments will be the same. They’ll just happen."

What’s an investor to make of that? It’s not obvious.

Fortunately, we don’t really need to concern ourselves with what payments will look like by 2030 or 2050. What we rather want to know is who is most likely to profit from whatever systems materialise. And the quick answer is that it’s most likely to be those corporations that are headed by forward-looking individuals such as Saxena, Duggal and Salmons.

What we should be betting on then, is for the likes of them to make the right decisions for us.

That includes Brett and Mark Levy, the joint CEOs of Blue Label Telecoms, who foresaw the potential of prepaid and have since grown the group’s market value to nearly R10bn.