THE INSIDER: Off-duty cop drives into a mountain of trouble

THE City of Cape Town puts out a news release every Monday with the metro police’s arrest tally for the past weekend. In addition to the inevitable drunken stabbings and illegal drag racers — one of whom turned out to be an off-duty cop the other day — the release is invariably dominated by drunk-driving busts.

In the past weekend, 175 of 207 suspects arrested by law-enforcement agencies in the city were found to be over the alcohol limit. And again, an off-duty cop made a guest appearance, having been arrested for drunk driving after leading police on a high-speed chase that ended with the driver hitting a kerb and blowing two tyres, and then threatening the lives of the arresting officers and their families.

All this, after he had tried repeatedly to run his pursuers off the road and hurriedly dropped off two passengers who turned out to be prostitutes.

The cop concerned, who was of the traffic variety nogal, is clearly in a whole heap of trouble, not least with his wife.

Not for him the defence put up — successfully — by a woman in Buffalo in the US state of New York, who beat a drink-driving charge after being diagnosed with a rare medical condition that causes her body to turn food into alcohol. Sky News reported that the 35-year-old school teacher was found to be four times over the blood-alcohol limit when she was stopped last year driving a Corolla with a flat tyre. The responding officer said the driver smelled of alcohol, was slurring her speech and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.

The unnamed woman was able to recite the alphabet, but had trouble with other sobriety tests and her blood alcohol concentration was eventually measured at 0.33%. She admitted to having had three alcoholic beverages earlier in the day, but her lawyers correctly insisted this should not have produced a reading of even close to 0.33%, which is high enough to be on the cusp of being lethal.

Sure enough, the charges were eventually dismissed after medical tests showed the woman had "auto-brewery syndrome", a condition, also known as gut fermentation syndrome, that involves an excess of yeast in the digestive system that converts carbohydrates to alcohol.

Auto-brewery syndrome was first documented in the 1970s in Japan, and only a handful of cases have been reported around the world since then.

• Do you have juicy gossip from the world of business or politics? Or just a quirky or funny story to tell? Send your scurrilous scuttlebutt to The Insider at insider@bdfm.co.za and it may just be published in Business Day and BDlive