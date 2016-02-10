STREET DOGS: Three Ls to succeed in the market

FROM an interview with Dick Davis author of The Dick Davis Dividend: Straight Talk on Making Money from 40 Years on Wall Street:

In my book, I talk about the three most important things for the new investor to have to succeed in the market. I call them the three Ls: luck, loot and longevity. By far, the most important is luck. And in my opinion, luck is never given the due that it deserves.

Loot is an obvious one: the more money you have, the more you can implement the wise thing to do. Deep pockets are always an advantage. If you’re right, you’re going to be more right with more money.

The next thing is longevity. The stock market has had an unwavering upward course in the past 100 years. However, in the past 10-12 years, it has become obvious that it’s going to take a longer time for the historical returns of the market to play out. If you saw a chart of the S&P 500 in the past 12 years, you would not see the long-term upward trend. The historical annual compounded return of the S&P 500 between 1928 through 2008 has been about 10.4% annually, including dividends. So to return to that average, after the past decade, is going to take obviously more than 10 years. Long-term investing used to mean three, five or maybe eight years, but now we have to expand it, maybe to 15 or 20 years.

What you pay for a stock is also going to determine how successful you are. It’s always hard to buy when nobody else is buying.

By nature, 95% of us are not built to succeed in the market because we are too emotionally oriented and we buy when our emotions compel us to buy and sell when they compel us to sell and not when we should.