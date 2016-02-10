Defiant Ajax in line for red card from Safa for avoiding Angolan commitment

BRING out the popcorn and pull up a chair because you are about to get a front row seat to a good old-school Mexican standoff.

In one corner we have the good folk from Ajax Cape Town and while they seem to be giving off a cheeky smell of defiance, the facade is betrayed by their rapid blinking and the tell-tale droplets of sweat trickling down their cheeks.

They are quaking in their boots and any attempts to suggest the contrary is about as genuine as a recent sighting of the Loch Ness monster.

The South African Football Association (Safa) occupies the opposite corner and such is their rage that they have already threatened their sweaty-palmed opponents with fire and brimstone in a week of high drama. How in the blazes did things come to this?

Well, it all began on Thursday last week when Ajax hinted that they were thinking about withdrawing from the African Confederation Cup because of safety concerns over a scheduled trip to Angola.

The club claimed it had been unable to obtain information about travel arrangements to Angola from hosts Sagrada Esperance.

Caf rules state that internal travel is the responsibility of the host association and Ajax claimed they had not been able to find out how they would travel between the capital Luanda and Dundo, the venue of the match, apparently some 1,200km from Luanda.

Concerns over insurance and player-safety were put forward as the main reasons for the doubts over the trip.

Things became a lot more certain by Friday and Ajax issued a statement announcing an official decision to withdraw from the competition.

‘‘We have been in almost daily contact (with the Angola Football Association), left to plead for information but have been kept in the dark," read part of the statement.

Sagrada disputed the Cape club’s version of events and Business Day has seen a copy of an e-mail sent by the Angolans to that effect.

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble was livid after seeing the Ajax statement and summoned the club’s officials to a meeting in Johannesburg on Monday.

A little birdie tells me that the Ajax officials offered ‘‘so many ridiculous excuses" for withdrawing that some of them should be entered into Ripley’s Believe It or Not!

I’m told that Mumble and his fellow Safa officials Pinky Lehoko, Russell Paul and Dominic Chimhavi were left scratching their heads when the Ajax duo of Alexi Efstathiou and Coenrad Fourie demanded to know whether they would be flown in a twin engine or single-engine aircraft. Apparently, this is a crucial bit of information that soccer officials are required to have beforehand to determine whether a Caf fixture should be honoured or not.

Mumble did not mince his words after that meeting and he told this columnist that he was preparing ‘‘to throw the book" at Ajax if the club failed to honour the match.

‘‘For us to be disrespected in this manner is just not on," a livid Mumble said.

‘‘Our position is they will not be allowed to withdraw from this competition. I made it clear when I met them (on Tuesday) that I am very angry. The rules are very clear here and the consequences will be massive if they do not get on that plane to Angola."

Mumble was also incensed by Ajax’s eagerness to rush to the media to communicate their displeasure with this trip before speaking to Safa.

They will be handed another fine for violating communications protocols.

Given their eagerness to communicate their every move last week, it is rather curious that Efstathiou did not answer his cellphone or return the text messages when this columnist tried to contact the club.

Ajax host Black Aces in Cape Town on Wednesday and should they fail to board that flight to Angola afterwards, they will also incur the wrath of Caf.

The Cape club had not removed the offending withdrawal statement from their website by Tuesday afternoon and it seems they are intent on standing their ground in this game of chicken. So the question arises, who will blink first?