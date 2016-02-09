VRROOM WITH A VIEW: A decade of messing about in cars

THERE is ample punctuation in the short novel of life to help you understand that time is moving on, that you’re getting older.

The most obvious are birthdays. I'll be leaving my thirties in a couple of months and, while I think it’s a stretch to say this is a grave concern, this birthday has more significance than 34, or whatever.

But there are other markers too. Like your kids understanding stuff that you don’t. For me, however, the fact that I have been writing this column for 10 years this month has given me pause for thought.

A decade of messing about in other people’s cars is probably worth a pause to ask myself why I do this, and to work out whether the answer to that question is the same one I’d have given 10 years ago.

I’m aware that motoring is not a well-respected cul-de-sac of journalism. It’s easily dismissed as corrupt, in the pockets of the car companies, and led almost entirely by the nose. Motoring journalists are, among serious hacks with loftier interests, dismissed as talentless leeches chasing the next business-class flight to Europe.

To be honest, that’s not always an unfair characterisation. There is that kind of journalist. And the arrival of instagramming, tweeting, selfie-stick-wielding social media stars has not improved matters.

But this is a phenomenon found in all forms of that egregious thing known as "lifestyle journalism". In my role as editor of Wanted magazine, I see a great deal of this.

But intelligent folk who read, for example, Business Day, can see this sort of thing a mile away. I’ve become tired of trying to explain to car companies that getting their uncool corporate hashtag to trend on Twitter isn’t necessarily a good communications outcome.

...

THE "hey look, I got some free stuff!" model of social media public relations (PR) isn’t known for its integrity, and the folks who might actually buy the product are probably mildly nauseated by the spectacle. But on it rolls. None of this means that there aren’t some really good motoring journalists. I’m not going to name names, but the folks at CAR Magazine are pretty unrelentingly good: they’re knowledgeable, honest and considered. You can believe what you read in Business Day’s Motor News, which is steered by two fiercely incorruptible souls. Both publications go far beyond merely reviewing new products.

I do get a bit tired of people attacking those who love and write about cars as corrupt knuckle-draggers. I have a thesis: those who look down their noses at car nuts are snobs. They see no harm in vomiting forth urgent, breathy prose on how very, very important it is when Beyoncé releases a new single. But excitement over a new Porsche?

The trick is to ignore the cultural tribalists, to embrace the fact that life is diverse and there is joy to be found in the oddest places, and to find a writer you trust. We do the same in every other sphere of life, be it politics, society or finance.

I’m typing this on an iPhone somewhere between Los Angeles and London. I have no idea what time it is in either city. Travelling is not always glamorous or exciting. Sometimes it’s exhausting, and I always miss my family.

But I’ve done some pretty incredible things with the motor industry in the past decade and I think over the years it’s helped create some fun stuff to read. I’m flying back from driving a new Bentley sports utility vehicle in California that I took thundering around the desert dunes of Glamis.

Not only is that quite a big box ticked on the petrolhead bucket list, it was also more fun than it might have been because the skills I learnt driving AMG-powered Mercedes-Benzes on frozen lakes in Lapland last year were really useful.

I’ve marvelled at the classics at Villa D’Este on the shores of lake Como and I’ve staggered to bed so exhausted that the screaming of the motors at Le Mans hasn’t kept me awake. I’ve driven a hydrogen-powered car around Fuji Raceway and been driven across Tokyo in a self-driving car. I’ve chased Mexican federal police in their tricked-up Dodge Chargers at the wheel of an SLS AMG, clocking absurd speeds as we traced the route of the Carrera Panamericana through Oaxaca and beyond to the Pacific.

It’s been brilliant. I’m not going to pretend I haven’t enjoyed it.

There have been low points. I fell out with some car companies along the way — one really badly, which ended up with me being summoned to a rooftop lunch in Sandton to explain myself. I was banned from driving a certain company’s cars. It all sorts itself out in the end, I find, if you keep plugging away honestly.

I’ve met some great people. I’ve had an hour in a car with Dieter Zetsche, CEO of Daimler AG, who spoke of his love of sailing. Berndt Maylander taught me how to drift a car on ice. Frank-Peter Arndt of BMW furiously laid out at a meeting in Munich the SA government’s industrial policy failings. Karim Habib, design chief at BMW cars, sketched a drawing for my son using a biro just because he could. Johan van Zyl of Toyota gave me the scoop on one notable occasion.

I’m grateful to them, to all the local PR people and to Tim Cohen who, as editor of the second section of The Weekender back in February 2006, told me I could file car copy if I was reliable and readable.

...

THE automotive world has changed in those 10 years. The first car I ever reviewed was a three-litre, straight-six BMW 1-Series, something they simply couldn’t build any more. It used too much fuel, despite being wonderful to drive.

But despite the changes, the car is still to my mind fundamentally unchanged in that it’s a force for good in the world. Freedom of movement is a good thing. It’s good for families, for economies and for the individual’s soul. I think it is impossible to drive a car through the Karoo and come out the same person at the other side.

I know the car is a source of problems that require management. I think they’re being managed. I also think that, to answer the question I initially posed, I do not write this column for the same reason as I did a decade ago.

I might have grown up a bit. I love the power, the speed, the thrill of piloting a well-engineered, powerful rear-drive car. But I love more the resilience, the durability of an idea that will not die.

The car will change out of all recognition over the coming years and folks like me will write acres of copy about it all. And yet the car will remain absolutely unchanged as an answer to that very human urge to see into the next valley, and into the one after that. That’s why I do this. It’s an idea with which I am still hopelessly in love.