THE INSIDER: Nice work if you can get it (or don’t need it)

SWITZERLAND will vote in a June referendum on the introduction of a state basic income grant that would pay adults Sf2,500 (about R40,400) a month whether or not they work, and children Sf625 a month. A survey by market researcher Demoscope showed only 2% of people were likely to stop working if the grant became a reality, which is not surprising given the high cost of living there.

If you want a life of genteel desperation, the rental of an average unfurnished two-bedroom flat in Zurich is Sf1,900 (R31,000) a month, according to the Expat Arrivals website. Much better, then, to be a hobo and set your daily budget at three cappuccinos or three bottles of local beer (Sf5-Sf6 each), an Sf8 box of Marlboros and three Big Macs (Sf13 each). You’d still have the equivalent of R300 a day left in your pocket.

The country held its first referendum in 1798 and citizens have enjoyed them so much that they have taken place every single year, bar two, since 1900. And not just once a year, you understand. This century, citizens have typically been polled three times a year.

If the government is confronted with the headache of funding a basic income grant after June, it may want to save francs by letting the free market, rather than the voting public, decide such minutiae as the operating hours of petrol station shops.

Walking the talk

THE "Lunch with the FT" column, a quirky combination of restaurant review and newsmaker profile, has become a must-read feature of the Financial Times, so when word got out that our very own commander-in-chief was going to appear in the paper’s Friday edition, The Insider wasted no time in logging on.

He was not disappointed. FT Africa editor David Pilling pronounced the buffet at the Parktonian Hotel’s Orchards restaurant to be "pretty good … if not exactly haute cuisine", and thought Julius Malema "looks a lot like a giant baby" for a supposedly dangerous revolutionary.

But the concluding paragraph was the kicker:

"When the bill arrives, I notice I have been charged for seven buffet lunches. Thinking there’s been a mistake, I check with the waiter. He points to a vacated table across the room, where four of Malema’s "comrades" had been sitting. It appears that the FT has treated them to lunch too. I laugh quietly to myself. The expropriation has begun.

