STREET DOGS: A warning from Investopedia on penny stocks

TWO common fallacies pertaining to penny stocks are that many of today’s stocks were once penny stocks and that there is a positive correlation between the number of stocks a person owns and his or her returns.

INVESTORS who have fallen into the trap of the first fallacy believe Walmart, Microsoft and many other large companies were once penny stocks that have appreciated to high-dollar values. Many investors make this mistake because they are looking at the adjusted stock price, which takes into account all stock splits. However, by taking a look at both Microsoft and Walmart, you can see that the respective prices on their first days of trading were in fact pretty high ($28 and $25 respectively), continually rising until they needed to be split.

The second reason that many investors may be attracted to penny stocks is the misconception that there is more room for appreciation and more opportunity to own more stock. If a stock is at $0.10 and rises by $0.05, you will have made a 50% return. This together with the fact that a $1,000 investment can buy 10,000 shares convinces investors that micro caps are a rapid way to increase profits. But, for some reason, people forget about the downside. A $0.10 stock can just as easily go down $0.05 and lose half its value. What’s more, there is a high probability that you will lose your entire investment.

Sure, some penny stocks might be of a good quality, but then there are also many good opportunities in stocks that aren’t trading for pennies.

If you can’t resist the lure of micro-caps, make sure you do extensive research and understand what you are getting into.