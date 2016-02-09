Huge opportunities in pipeline

IN HIS book Real Money: Sane Investing in an Insane World, former hedge fund manager and longtime market commentator Jim Cramer talks about something most of us grapple with when it comes to investing: regret. Not so much over the wrong decisions that have cost money, as the missed opportunities. That’s what lingers. To paraphrase Livermore, "that’s what damages the soul".

One of the most destructive recurring thoughts you can have is "If only …."

As in, "If only I had acted sooner on", or "If only I’d pulled the trigger ahead of …", or "I could have made a fortune if…."

"Your head matters in this game," says Cramer. "You need to have it on right every day if you are going to see opportunities and act on them. Yet so many of us have heads clouded with thoughts that genuinely throw us off target and make us do the wrong thing. We get caught up in the woulda, shoulda, couldas."

He’s right, of course. Question is: how do you reduce the risk of missing out? Where do you go to look for the next big thing? One option may be AltX. To be more specific, among those listings that migrate to the main board. You wouldn’t, for example, want to have missed out on Calgro, Curro, Finbond or Rockcastle around the time they made their move.

Last week, the Huge Group announced it is migrating to the main board. On January 13 2014 Huge closed at 43c — more than 3-million shares traded on the day. On Friday last week, it closed at 430c, making it a tenbagger, the term coined by legendary fund manager Peter Lynch to describe a stock that has risen 10 times in price. You could have bought 3-million Huge shares for R1.3m two years ago and sold them in the past few days for almost R13m — how’s that for a shoulda?

But while moving from AltX to the main board might serve as a buy signal, it isn’t enough to go on. On that score, Huge Telecom made another weighty announcement recently — the appointment of Zunaid Bulbulia — former CEO of MTN SA and group chief operations executive of MTN Group.

As an MTN doyen, accustomed to high margins and super profits, one would doubt his appetite to participate in anything but a winning recipe. So what potential has he seen in the Huge Group?

Reading through past annual reports may provide some clues.

We are told that Huge Telecom is a provider of fixed wireless connectivity (comprising GSM and fixed cellular routers) and that this connectivity is a successful substitute for fixed-line connectivity — the last mile connectivity provided by Telkom that has been its preserve for decades, but has proved costly to maintain.

Has Huge Telecom found a more cost-effective method of supplying the last mile? Probably. Has Bulbulia seen the potential of fixed wireless connectivity as a substitute for fixed-line connectivity? Possibly.

Telkom needs a substitute for its expensive, difficult-to-install last mile. "Fixed wireless connectivity is easy to install and is a static ecosystem," says Huge Group CEO James Herbst. "This impacts our service and maintenance costs, which are close to zero. We offer a plug, play and walk-away solution — we seldom have to go back to a customer."

The speed of installation is another strong point. It’s not only about having a solution — a great product or service. One needs to be able to sell it quickly and efficiently. Huge Telecom has about 600 resellers or business partners as they’re called.

The voice revenues the mobile network operators have enjoyed from consumers are declining. Data is all the rage, but margins on data are lower. Cell C, MTN and Vodacom are desperate to eat Telkom’s lunch and Huge Telecom can possibly show them how. Telkom, on the other hand, needs a substitute for its last mile.

If Huge Telecom’s telephone lines are a potential substitute for Telkom’s telephone lines and Bulbulia has seen this, the growth prospects for Huge Group could be — dare I say it — huge.

Herbst argues the value of Huge Telecom, and therefore Huge Group, comprises two parts: the blueprint and the value of the customer cash flows. "Huge Telecom’s customer cash flows must be valued on the economies that the scale can bring," he says. "One has to ask what profits Huge Telecom’s customers will generate if these customers are owned by Vodacom, for example."

The Huge Telecom service is basically a mobile service. It is also 100% annuity in nature — the revenues repeat every month.

"You can take Huge Telecom’s revenue, deduct the operator cost for the connectivity, deduct the commissions we pay our business partners, and thereafter, everything should drop to the bottom line," says Herbst.

"With our service and maintenance costs close to zero, if you take the after-tax profit that would be generated … and you multiply that by Vodacom’s PE, the value of Huge’s cash flows on top of Vodacom would be significantly greater than its current market capitalisation."

Herbst says the task for this year is to market Huge Telecom’s business and investment case. With Bulbulia on board, the task of selling the business case to the operators has been made a lot easier. "We are working on how we will market Huge Group to the investment community," says Herbst. "Watch this space, there are some more weighty announcements in the pipeline."

That will be an important statement for those who might be thinking that any good news is bound to already be in the share price. (That it’s already a coulda); that it might be better to wait to see if the stock comes down again in price. But Jesse Livermore tackled that issue years ago when he said, "most people don’t seem to grasp easily the fundamentals of stock trading … the point is not so much to buy as cheap as possible or go short at top prices, but to buy or sell at the right time.

"I have come to the conclusion that each sale must be at a lower level than the previous sale. When I buy, the reverse is true. I must buy on a rising scale. I don’t buy stock on a scale down, I buy on a scale up."

When Naspers doubled in price from R13 to R26 in 2002-03, who would have imagined that it would keep on doubling until it was trading above R2,000 a share? "If only …."