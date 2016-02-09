Alexander Forbes shuffle leaves questions hanging

WHEN the CEO of a large listed company suddenly steps down and the nonexecutive chairman takes on an executive role, it is bound to raise eyebrows.

The changes in the Alexander Forbes leadership leave a number of questions unanswered, such as whether a succession plan had been in place, and what made the CEO resign so suddenly without a more orderly handover of responsibilities.

Another question that arises is why a company’s share price would tick up in such circumstances. Does it imply that the markets do not value the King 3 corporate governance principles, and, therefore, do not care either way if the chairman is on the executive?

One has to guard against offering what might seem to be an obvious answer as correlation may not simply imply causation.

It is a fact that the Alexander Forbes share price shot up more than 7% on Monday following the announcement that Edward Kieswetter was stepping down as CEO, but we don’t know that this was the cause. It is possible, for instance, that institutional investors identified value in the stock some time back and had buy orders in place that happened to kick in when the announcement of the leadership change was made.

I am sure the company’s spin doctors will like this line!

What is obvious, though, is that Alexander Forbes did not have a proper succession plan. Kieswetter has been replaced by an interim CEO in Deon Viljoen, who also happens to be group finance director, indicating that it either hadn’t considered this possibility or that the process of putting a succession plan in place was not yet complete.

When Sanlam announced Johan van Zyl was leaving as CEO, it was an open secret that Ian Kirk would take his place. When FirstRand told the market Sizwe Nxasana was moving on, his successor was announced as Johan Burger at the same time. And when Jacko Maree stepped down at Standard Bank, the board immediately announced Ben Kruger and Sim Tshabalala as his joint successors.

The official line from Alexander Forbes is that "Mr Kieswetter approached the board indicating that, for personal reasons, he wishes to retire from the company at the end of March 2017. In considering his request, the board and Mr Kieswetter agreed that in order to provide leadership continuity, and to allow the board to commence with its succession plan, Mr Kieswetter will step down as group CE with effect from 8 February 2016. Whilst serving his notice and until his retirement, he will be available to the group to assist with a smooth transition and serve on projects as and when required by the board."

Why didn’t Alexander Forbes agree to Kieswetter’s proposal to stay until March 2017 so that the process of appointing a successor could be as smooth as possible?

Chairman Sello Moloko told me on Monday that the company was busy with a long-term business planning cycle and budgeting and needed someone who could take over in the long term and who was not in "retirement mode".

That sounds like spin to me.

All companies have long-term plans. When van Zyl first indicated that he would be stepping down, Kirk was appointed deputy to allow for a proper handover. Alexander Forbes could have appointed a deputy CEO to work with Kieswetter until March next year.

Moloko says appointing a deputy would have sent the wrong signals and that it was important to give credibility to the search for a successor.

I don’t find that convincing.

Kieswetter has family in Singapore, and it is understandable if he wants to spend more time with them. It is just unfortunate that he is leaving when earnings growth has slowed and the company’s share price is lower than when he listed the business.

It cannot be denied, however, that Kieswetter played an important role in helping Alexander Forbes improve its image after the controversy over the Lifecare Fund pension surplus-stripping affair.

He was also key to the relisting of Alexander Forbes on the JSE.

When that took place, he succeeded in leading a process that attracted an international investor to buy the majority of Alexander Forbes’ shares.

He worked exceptionally hard to boost confidence in the company, and income did grow by double digits for some time.

So why did the board opt not to keep him on until March next year?

