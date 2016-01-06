STREET DOGS: No such thing as tomorrow’s news

AMONG the many strange things our brains do is something called the "fading effect bias", more commonly known as FAB, whereby our negative emotions tend to be forgotten more quickly than pleasant ones. Basically, our brains shrink the memories of bad times, painful experiences and anything generally unpleasant.

An explanation for FAB among psychologists is the need for self-awareness and positive self-esteem. The conclusion is that FAB allows one to have positive perception and be more likely to attain a positive self-image. The danger for most long-term investors is that it minimises previous scares in the markets.

In the moment, downturns can be terrifying. When the bear comes, there is always some major economic or geopolitical event pushing stocks into a tailspin. We worry — how bad can this get? And then, a month later, we laugh at ourselves. It seems so obvious in hindsight that it would turn into just a brief downtick in our portfolios. But that’s not how we treat the next one. The next one again seems all too frightening. Those little events of the past, sure, they were no big deal. But tomorrow’s news? Tomorrow’s news is different. Tomorrow’s news is scary. Tomorrow’s news could be the harbinger of the big one.

Investors need to hold on to those bad moments and recognise that even though they were truly scary, life moved on and the markets recovered and the world didn’t, in fact, come to an end. So that the next time there is reason to be fearful, they’re able to think "this is scary and unpleasant and a little awful, but it was last time too!" In other words, be able to recognise that the fear this time only feels different. That it isn’t really different. Adapted from an article by James Osborne at Bason Asset Management.