Zulu needs a new rhetoric to get big business on board

LAST year was a depressing one that ended in the worst possible way for SA’s economic prospects. For us to recover, it can’t be business as usual. One of the crucial areas we need to attend to with lightning speed is support for small business, since this is where the prospect for improved economic growth lies.

The government took a bold step by establishing a ministry of small business. While we know the move is not a panacea, it is time we took stock of whether the intervention has worked.

Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has been in the news a lot lately — but not for matters relating to her portfolio. Her gaffes have been many.

Demanding that foreigners share their secrets with locals, her conduct in Parliament calling on members who irritated her to "take it outside", and her latest misguided misfiring about business conspiring with markets to topple President Jacob Zuma have not helped her do her full-time job of uplifting small business. This ministry needs to help small businesses link up with and develop good relations with big and established businesses, some of which may well be the very corporations she has implied cannot be trusted.

It does not help her cause and is an attitude that needs urgent revision if she is to make her portfolio count.

Looking objectively at what the department has achieved, one must concede that some hard work has gone into determining what it must do. With solid support from business and civil society, entrepreneurship could help SA achieve economic progress this year.

The department has launched Finfind, a one-stop solution for access to finance for small, medium and micro-sized enterprises. Zulu has consistently pointed out that one of the key challenges facing these enterprises is lack of access to finance. Finfind, a web-based solution to small business funding, will be instrumental in helping the enterprises to become finance ready by providing expert advice, and linking business owners with accountants and business advisers, as well as providing them with easy-to-use tools to help with their financial record-keeping. Finance-ready businesses will be linked with matching lenders in the Finfind lender database. Improving access to finance will attend to one of the main reasons small businesses fail.

The second major issue Zulu has tackled successfully is the question of unlocking the potential of co-operatives, and township and rural enterprises as job drivers. More than 985 informal traders have been reached across the country, just short of the national target of 1,000. Informal traders were trained through the National Informal Business Upliftment pilot project in partnership with the Wholesale and Retail Sector Education and Training Authority.

The training focused on entrepreneurship, marketing, customer care, financial management, purchasing skills, regulatory and by-law compliance, hygiene and food safety, merchandising and point of sale.

The department’s interventions in the informal business sector were informed by the National Informal Business Upliftment Strategy, which seeks to create an enabling legal and regulatory environment, provide financial and nonfinancial support, promote intergovernmental relations to deliver to the sector, encourage the role of the private sector and to support informal trader organisations.

Zulu must involve private sector players to examine how this can be scaled up if it is to improve SA’s horrific growth prospects as revised downward by the Reserve Bank late last year. Major intervention is called for that should recognise that the second economy holds most of the potential to lift entrepreneurship activity levels in SA.

The focus must be on the provision of skills and infrastructure support to informal traders across the country.

The training programme must respond to the real skills needs of most informal traders, such as understanding what entrepreneurship is; advertising and promotion; customer care and service; basic financial management; purchasing skills and legal issues such as by-laws.

Finding the resources to take on such a mammoth task would be challenging, but more than R50m has been allocated for the roll-out of the Shared Economic Infrastructure Facility, which seeks to ensure that informal businesses are treated with dignity. Things that established business takes for granted, such as decent trading facilities, are where small businesses are treated badly, even by municipalities. How do we explain that some trading places from which municipalities are collecting rentals for stalls, lack proper toilet facilities?

It is encouraging that a fund intended to help local governments provide basic infrastructure intervention has been made available for this purpose. Zulu asserts that as part of facilitating access to finance for the enterprises and co-operatives, the Department of Small Business Development’s black business supplier development programme supported 376 enterprises to the tune of more than R96m. This has involved 10,399 jobs.

The Small Enterprise Finance Agency disbursed R344m to 24,711 enterprises. It financed 5,305 youth-owned businesses, 22,296 black-owned businesses, 21,940 women-owned enterprises, and 22,620 small, medium and micro-sized enterprises and co-operatives in priority provinces.

A full 43% of the allocations were in the priority sectors — construction, information and communications technology, mining, manufacturing, agriculture and tourism — as defined in the government’s New Growth Path and Industrial Policy Action Plan.

Most of the Small Enterprise Finance Agency loans are unsupported by collateral. The Small Enterprise Development Agency’s network of 48 incubators supports 2,236 clients. A total of 535 permanent jobs were created by incubated small enterprises, mostly in the agriculture and construction sectors.

Despite a slow start, Zulu seems to be on to a good thing, and with a bit of focus, may just crack the formula we need to place small business development at the top of the agenda. Other government departments can support her efforts by paying small suppliers on time. In 2009, more than 200,000 businesses folded in SA due to cash flow problems caused by being paid late.

Such callous indifference is particularly worrying when those responsible are government departments or state-owned enterprises, since killing off small businesses is tantamount to eliminating jobs.

• Tabane is author of Let’s Talk Frankly: Letters to Influential South Africans About the State of Our Nation