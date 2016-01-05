THE INSIDER: Exercising in the buff not what it used to be

THE standing joke among regular gym-goers is that it is a place to be avoided in the new year until all those well-meant resolutions have been forgotten. But have you ever considered the origin of the word?

The ancient Greeks placed great value on both physical and mental fitness, and every city had a public area set aside in which young men would gather to exercise, compete in sports and receive training in philosophy, music and literature.

Living in a warm climate and not wanting to be encumbered by their togas, participants would exercise in the nude, hence the name gymnasion, literally "school for naked exercise", a derivative of the adjective gymnos (naked).

The Greek gymnasion became the Latin gymnasium, which came to be used in two distinct senses — both "an exercise ground" and "a public school".

The connotation of nakedness has been lost to the English language, as — to a large extent — has its scholarly meaning. Not much philosophy, musical theory or literature gets taught in the average western gym these days.

The exception to this is languages with a Germanic influence, since there the "school" sense of the word has been kept alive — hence SA’s Paarl Gimnasium, for example.

Cry the beloved Argentina

HARVARD historian Niall Ferguson wasn’t referring to SA when he said it more than eight years ago — the US banking crisis was uppermost in everyone’s minds at the time — but our leaders would be well advised to take note anyway:

"There comes a point — and this is one of the lessons of financial history — there comes a point when the international markets simply can’t take any more. And what’s interesting about this is it’s nonlinear.

"It’s not that people gradually lose faith in the creditworthiness of a country or gradually lose faith in a currency as an international reserve currency.

"It can happen quite suddenly. Expectations change.

"You stumble along, lalala — and suddenly — Bam! — you’re Argentina".

Actually, given the recent positive political changes that have taken place in Argentina and the long-awaited economic reforms that have been promised, finding — Bam! — that you’re suddenly Argentina wouldn’t be such a bad option for SA compared to what awaits us if we keep stumbling along.

• Do you have juicy gossip from the world of business or politics? Or just a quirky or funny story to tell? Send your scurrilous scuttlebutt to The Insider at insider@bdfm.co.za and it may just be published in Business Day and BDlive