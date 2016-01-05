STREET DOGS: Baruch’s rules

BEING so sceptical about the usefulness of advice," Bernard Baruch wrote in his memoirs, "I have been reluctant to lay down ‘rules’ or guidelines on how to invest or speculate wisely. Still, there are a number of things I have learned which might be worth listing for those who are able to muster the necessary self-discipline:"

1. Don’t speculate unless you can make it a full-time job.

2. Beware of barbers, beauticians, waiters — of anyone — bringing gifts of "inside" information.

3. Before you buy a security, find out everything you can about the company, its management and competitors, its earnings and growth possibilities.

4. Don’t try to buy at the bottom and sell at the top. This can’t be done — except by liars.

5. If you have made a mistake, cut your losses as quickly and cleanly as possible.

6. Don’t buy too many different securities. Better have only a few investments which can be watched.

7. Periodically reappraise all your investments to see if developments have altered their prospects.

8. Study your tax position to know when you can sell to greatest advantage.

9. Don’t try to be a jack-of-all-investments. Stick to the field you know best.

10. Always keep a good part of your capital in a cash reserve. Never invest all your funds.

"But don’t be afraid to act — and act big," said Baruch. "I have heard many men talk intelligently, even brilliantly — only to see them proven powerless when it comes to acting on what they believe. There are some problems on whose solution we must wait for the workings of time. But with many other problems, inaction is the worst possible course."