The trader’s mind never sleeps

ONCE you start playing the market it’s difficult to escape it. Even while watching a film or reading a book. What trader, watching Magnum Force, doesn’t feel a sudden pang of anxiety when Dirty Harry says to the bad guy: "A man’s got to know his limitations." And when Harry asks, "Do ya’ feel lucky, punk?" what trader doesn’t think to himself: that’s not a good enough strategy.

Nor is Harry Callahan the only movie character who’s likely to have you thinking about the market. At times it feels like that’s where the scriptwriters are getting their material. When William Munny, the legendary killer in Unforgiven, tells Little Bill, "Deserve’s got nothin’ to do with it", it sounds like a reminder from Jesse Livermore that the market doesn’t care about you.

"Don’t just do something, stand there," sounds pretty much like John Bogle’s advice to investors, while Clint Eastwood’s now famous "Let’s not go and ruin it by thinking too much" and "If you want a guarantee, buy a toaster" sound like something Charlie Munger or Ed Seykota might have said.

"What’s that bubble there?" someone asks in There’s Something About Mary. She replies: "I don’t know, it wasn’t like it was a well-thought-out plan."

And taken from A League of Their Own: "Are you crying? There’s no crying! There’s no crying in this game!"

If the cinema induces unsolicited thoughts of the market, books are worse, whether written by Turgenev or a child’s nursery rhyme. Who can read "Humpty Dumpty had a great fall … and all the king’s men and all the king’s horses couldn’t put Humpty together again," without wondering whether the same fate doesn’t await their portfolio?

GK Chesterton says fairy tales don’t tell children dragons exist. Fairy tales tell children dragons can be killed.

Which tends to spoil their reading once you realise that in most fairy tales the market has more in common with the dragon than the hero or heroine.

And who can enjoy a good run in the market after reading Ivan Turgenev’s Clara Militch, in which the little man "kept laughing, bowing and trying to show Aratov how admirably everything was arranged in his house and his estate.

"‘This way, pray, this way, pray,’ he kept repeating, chuckling at every word. ‘Kindly look how prosperous everything is with you! Look at the horses, what splendid horses!’

"And Aratov saw a row of immense horses. They were standing in their stalls with their backs to him.

"Their manes and tails were magnificent, but as soon as Aratov went near, the horses’ heads turned towards him, and they showed their teeth viciously.

"‘It’s very nice,’ Aratov thought, ‘but evil is coming!’

"‘This way, pray, this way,’ the steward repeated again, ‘pray come into the garden; look, what fine apples you have.’ The apples certainly were fine, red and round, but as soon as Aratov looked at them they withered and fell. ‘Evil is coming!’ he thought.

"‘And here is the lake,’ lisped the steward. ‘Isn’t it blue and smooth? And here’s a little boat of gold — will you get into it — it floats of itself.’

"‘I won’t get into it,’ thought Aratov, ‘evil is coming!’ But for all that he got into the boat."

It doesn’t help that in popular literature the financial guys are seldom the good guys, more often than not serving as a warning of what can happen to those of us who lose the battle to live each day as a good human being devoted to a higher cause than self-interest.

But, at least, these are works of fiction — things that might never happen. The same can’t be said of the books written by academics, which to quote Phillip Larkin, induce "a special way of being afraid, no trick can dispel".

Take for example this extract from Duncan Watts’s book, Everything is Obvious (Once You Know the Answer), on how deceiving common sense can be: "That what is self-evident to one person can be seen as silly by another should give us pause about the reliability of common sense as a basis for understanding the world.

"How can we be confident that what we believe is right when someone else feels equally strongly that it’s wrong — especially when we can’t articulate why we think we’re right in the first place?

"Of course, we can always write them off as crazy or ignorant or something, and therefore not worth paying attention to. But once you go down that road it gets increasingly hard to account for why we ourselves believe what we do."

Good luck feeling secure again in your buy/sell decisions once you know that.

From Myths of Rich and Poor, by Michael Cox and Richard Alm: "… it took only 16 years for one-quarter of American households to get a personal computer, 13 years for a cellphone, and seven years for internet access". Which means we can’t possibly have any idea what the world is going to look like in 10 years, or even five years, because things that will have the biggest impact probably haven’t been invented yet.

In Sam Arbesman’s book The Half-life of Facts, we find verification of a medical aphorism, that "it takes 50 years to get a wrong idea out of medicine".

Assuming that applies to other areas of life it means that even when we get our facts right, we might still be wrong.

How bad can things get? The answer is in Nassim Taleb’s Antifragile, in which he points out that when we use the past to determine risk we tend to take the worst historical recession, the worst war, the worst move in interest rates or the worst unemployment figure as the worst potential future outcome. "Without seeming to notice that this so-called worst-case event, when it happened, exceeded the worst case at the time."

And for those of us who struggle to escape the market, poetry isn’t much help either.

In the Love Song of J Alfred Prufrock we find: There will be time / And time yet for a hundred indecisions / And indeed there will be time / To wonder, "Do I dare?" and, "Do I dare?"

And from Philip Appleman: "O Karma, Dharma, pudding and pie, gimme a break before I die …"