THE INSIDER: Masondo’s ghost roams the corridors of power

A DOCUMENT attached to a notice board at the City of Johannesburg’s offices in Braamfontein still refers to Amos Masondo as the city’s executive mayor, despite the fact that he left the job in 2011.

The offending document is dated July 2003 — three years after Masondo took the city’s top job. The Insider wonders whether this goes some way to explaining why residents of Johannesburg continue to receive incorrect accounts. If the city’s staff are stuck in the past when it comes to who their boss is, perhaps drawing up accurate electricity accounts is a bridge too far? The Insider also wonders whether executive mayor Parks Tau, who picked up where Masondo left off, has ever set foot in this key service-provision building. If he had, perhaps he would have realised that the staff still think that Masondo is their boss. The Insider thinks he may receive a cold reception if he ever does pop in for a visit.

No smoke without ire

OPPOSITION MPs are duty-bound to wade through smoke to find out whether there is a scandalous fire burning away beneath — a responsibility that Democratic Alliance MP Dawn Robinson takes very seriously. Hence her string of questions to Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini about whether she has benefited from the South African Social Security Agency’s (Sassa’s) largesse.

The latest question was whether Sassa had paid for funeral and related costs for any members of the minister’s family.

A "shocked" Dlamini denounced the peddling of these "false, malicious and unfounded" allegations, saying she found "the malice disturbing and calculated to insult and tarnish my reputation, my family and the party I represent in Parliament".

"I hope, therefore, that the honourable member will establish the facts before repeating these unfounded allegations against me and my family."

Which was precisely what Robinson was trying to do!

Wise words

"ONE person’s embarrassment is another person’s accountability."

Tom Price, US politician (born 1954)

More wise words

"When it comes to privacy and accountability, people always demand the former for themselves and the latter for everyone else."

David Brin, US scientist and author (born 1950)

•E-mail insider@bdfm.co.za