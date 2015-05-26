STREET DOGS: Three movie quotes

THREE movie quotes you might like: John Tuld in Margin Call:

"So you think we might have put a few people out of business today. That it’s all for naught. You’ve been doing that every day for almost 40 years, Sam. And if this is all for naught then so is everything out there.

"It’s just money; it’s made up. Pieces of paper with pictures on it so we don’t have to kill each other just to get something to eat. It’s not wrong. And it’s certainly no different today than it’s ever been: 1637, 1797, 1819, 37, 57, 84, 1901, 07, 29, 1937, 1974, 1987 — Jesus, didn’t that f*** me up good — ’92, ’97, 2000 and whatever we want to call this.

"It’s all just the same thing over and over; we can’t help ourselves. And you and I can’t control it, or stop it, or even slow it. Or even ever-so-slightly alter it. We just react. And we make a lot money if we get it right. And we get left by the side of the road if we get it wrong. And there have always been and there always will be the same percentage of winners and losers. Happy foxes and sad sacks. Fat cats and starving dogs in this world. Yeah, there may be more of us today than there’s ever been. But the percentages — they stay exactly the same."

The narrator in Inside Job:

Why should a financial engineer be paid four to 100 times more than a real engineer? A real engineer builds bridges. A financial engineer builds dreams.

Richard Fuld in Too Big To Fail:

You know, people act like we’re crack dealers. Nobody put a gun to anybody’s head and said, "Hey, nimrod, buy a house you can’t afford, and you know what? While you’re at it, put a line of credit on that baby and buy yourself a boat."