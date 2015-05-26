More black companies must tap into global markets

SOUTH Africa’s black economic empowerment (BEE) project has to create globally represented and competitive black-owned companies if the government is serious about creating a lasting legacy.

Our high commissioners globally and Brand SA need to put all hands on deck to ensure that taxpayers’ money helps create globally competitive majority black-owned companies.

This dawned on me in a lift at 2 Gresham Street in the City of London. I had arrived at Investec’s headquarters last Thursday morning, frantic about being late. Nonetheless, I calmly signed in and got into a lift. I did not bother to check whether it was going down or up. All I wanted to see was how high this machine could take me — and I kept hoping to hear how staff would describe Bernard Kantor or Stephen Koseff. No such luck, so once the last person had disembarked, I raced back down to where the company was holding a briefing.

I immediately caught Koseff’s eyes and he shouted something along the lines of: "Phakamisa, hey Bernard (Kantor) can you see Phakamisa?" The tough Benny looked at me and smiled warmly; I felt at home!

As I chatted to many people, including Investec founder Ian Kantor, the recurring theme was that, in SA, we have got to be globally competitive. Koseff was adamant that BEE must be globally competitive.

Now, having followed Investec for close to five years, I know that in their ambition to be globally competitive they have made some silly acquisitions which they have learnt from but which some among us think were a waste of shareholder value. I have previously hammered them on this, asking how they could take a zebra to Australia when the animal could have thrived in Africa. Equally, I have hammered Old Mutual and even asked why it doesn’t come back to be headquartered in SA, where its heritage lies.

However, as I engaged the leadership on Gresham Street, it deepened the underlying thought in my head: that, although the party of Nelson Mandela has allowed a number of corporations to go and expand abroad, SA is yet to see multiple black-owned entities that are generating at least 40% of their earnings outside SA.

Despite some mistakes, Investec is now doing just that and its money management business has grown to be a respected international business. Despite the challenges it faces when the current leadership exits, it will be known for having taken the brand abroad and not just for vanity purposes. Many refer to Investec and Old Mutual as Anglo-South African — that’s how global they have become.

They might have challenges and they might still generate the bulk of their earnings in SA, but I doubt if there is any large financial institution from Europe, the US or Asia that largely generates profits from SA and not its country of domicile. It is common cause South African companies know the local market better and will generate the bulk of their profits in their country of birth.

But we have to understand that if we want to compete internationally, expansion comes at a cost. The big issue is whether our companies can make good positive returns on the capital invested outside SA. We also need to choose carefully which regions we want to compete in and where the greatest shareholder value will be created. Sanlam is doing it in Southeast Asia and it has chosen a great developing market. Africa is a good start, but black-owned companies need to plant flags internationally.

We can’t simply celebrate European, US and Chinese companies coming to SA to eat our lunch. We have to create black-owned companies that eat their lunch too. That was the intention of SA’s government — not just to create a mechanism to take capital out of the country.

We are starting to see black-owned companies such as SizweNtsalubaGobodo planting flags in the rest of Africa. You can see that investment company Brimstone is trying to create a brand born in the Cape Flats and serving food globally. MTN under Phuthuma Nhleko expanded aggressively internationally and became a big African brand. We are starting to see companies such as Saki Macozoma’s Ntsimbintle Mining exporting manganese. Sisa Ngebulana, with his property group, Rebosis, is expanding into the UK market, with its acquisition of a controlling stake in New Frontier Properties. We need many more black companies to globalise.

• Ndzamela is finance writer.