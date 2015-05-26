LETTER FROM LONDON: Brexit could mean SA-Commonwealth renewal

YOU could be forgiven for forgetting this, but SA is still a member of the Commonwealth — it’s a bit like a gym membership that slips your mind until New Year’s Eve.

The Commonwealth is neither as sexy as Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China, SA) nor as important as membership of the African Union. The "Commonwealth" seems to have become an oxymoron.

South Africans sans hereditary citizenship claims have grown used to UK immigration officers playing Gandalf and treating South African passport-holders like the Balrog: "You shall not pass!"

Diplomatic relations with the UK are as cool and businesslike as they’ve ever been.

Our sole participation in the Commonwealth appears to be turning up for a sporting event every few years to face off against other Olympic underachievers.

But we really are still part of this group of nations made up of the former colonial power and its colonies, protectorates and the like — a kind of Stockholm-syndrome support group of nations. And membership has its privileges and its burdens.

One of these — you decide whether it is a burden or privilege — is that like other Commonwealth citizens resident in the UK, South Africans here will get to vote in the important in-out European Union (EU) referendum. The EU Referendum Bill will be announced after the Queen’s speech on Wednesday. Newspapers here report that the bill will make it clear that UK adults, aged 18 and over, Irish and Commonwealth citizens resident in the UK, and British citizens who have lived abroad for no more than 15 years, will be eligible to vote.

The blink-response of some on social media, and in old media, has been to question why Australians — to many the default Commonwealth citizen in the UK — will get to vote while citizens of EU countries resident in the UK may not.

As expected, much of the UK’s political and foreign relations bandwidth has been taken up by the looming referendum. Having made EU reform and the in-out referendum a central part of his campaign, Prime Minister David Cameron has been working to deliver both.

Attending an EU summit this week to lobby for reforms, including his election promise to bar foreigners working in the UK from claiming benefits for four years, Cameron admitted he was not met with a wall of love. But, canny politician that he is, he knows it is better to be loved at home and abhorred abroad than the opposite.

With the trauma of the spectacularly bad polling ahead of both the Scottish referendum and the general election still fresh, few would hazard a guess about how the plebiscite will go. There’s a chance Cameron will push, or be pushed, to hold the referendum next year, rather than in 2017, to put an end to the uncertainty.

But, nonetheless, contingency plans are being made for the possibility of Brexit.

From the Bank of England, word leaked that its Canadian governor, Mark Carney, a Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK, had asked a group of senior staff to look at the implications of the UK leaving the EU.

Deutsche Bank has been investigating the possibility of moving its UK operations back to Germany in the case of Brexit.

On the flipside of that coin are business moguls such as JCB boss Graeme MacDonald, who believe it "won’t make a blind bit of difference" whether Brexit happens.

Either way, EU-UK relations will be front and centre for a while yet.

But there may be hidden potential for the revival of the fortunes of the Commonwealth. Even right-wing UK Independence Party leader Nigel Farage has championed closer diplomatic and trade ties with the Commonwealth. But while he is a great fan of Australia, and would seek to mimic its points-based immigration policy, it is unclear whether he is as gung-ho about SA.

More seriously, professor of politics and international relations at the University of Kent Richard Whitman has said there is "a slight glimmer of hope" in the case of Brexit. "One of the things he’ll (Cameron will) have to do with his backbenchers and the country is persuade us that the future looks better if you’re not in the EU in terms of Britain’s foreign policy. What are the implications of that for countries with which the UK has longstanding bilateral relations?"

So while SA-UK relations currently mimic London’s weather, 50 shades of grey with occasional cloudbursts, the silver lining might well be that the Commonwealth gets its moment in the sun. And membership might yet prove to be a privilege.

• Meintjies is Times Media’s foreign correspondent and bureau chief in London.